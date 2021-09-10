Fortnite Harley Quinn skin code: Where to get it, how to redeem it and other details

The DC universe and Fortnite have come together to bring out an epic collaboration called the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series. This comic series consists of six individual issues and all of them have garnered major success upon release.
To commemorate this success, Epic Games has surprises hidden for the patrons of the Zero Point comic series. With every issue, players and fans will receive redeemable codes that will unlock exclusive cosmetics in Fortnite.
One of the main skins that players can redeem with these codes is the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit. This article will discuss the best ways to obtain the Rebirth Harley Quinn in Fortnite Season 7.
How to redeem the Harley Quinn outfit in Fortnite
As mentioned earlier, to unlock any cosmetic related to the Zero Point comic series, players will have to purchase the individual issues of the comic. The Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit redeem code is only available to the holders of the first issue of the Zero Point comic series.
The first issue of the Zero Point series was released back in April 2021. Players got the chance to redeem the Harley Quinn outfit from June 2021. Anyone with the first issue can still use the code to redeem the outfit in Fortnite. The issue can be bought digitally or from local comic book stores.
To redeem the skin, players have to go to fortnite.com/redeem and login using their Epic Games account. After that everything is pretty self-explanatory on the website. Players need to then enter the redeem code from the issue and press the 'redeem' button. Once they have completed this process, Fortnite players will be able to unlock the skin in the game.
The same outfit was also available in the Item Shop in July 2021 but has been removed from the game for now. There is no intel on when the skin will return to the Fortnite Item Shop and it seems like the only way to obtain this skin is by purchasing the first issue of the Zero Point comics series.