Best Fortnite Hide and Seek map codes as of Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players can take advantage of Creative maps to play games with friends that are generally meant to be enjoyed outside. The Creative mode in Fortnite allows them to create and enter different maps designed by the community itself.
One of the most popular games to consider playing on Fortnite Creative is Hide and Seek. There are a ton of community created maps that players can drop in to enjoy the all-time favorite children's game.
This article provides the names and codes for ten such Hide and Seek maps that the Fortnite community can enter at any time.
10 Hide and Seek maps in Fortnite Creative mode in Chapter 2 Season 8
Some of the Hide and Seek maps in Fortnite Creative mode keep the game as simple as it is, whereas others have tweaked the rules a bit to make it even more enticing. Players can choose according to their preference or if they dare, create one of their own.
Below are the codes for the ten most popular Hide and Seek creative maps in Fortnite Season 8:
- Creepy Park: 4350-5340-9940
- Lost Lodge: 5717-5217-5108
- Soulrest Mansion: Hide and Seek: 3946-9355-5003
- Hide and Seek: Spooky Island: 5025-3664-4546
- Snipers vs Runners - Docks: 4852-5107-3934
- Infection - Zone Rush!: 3334-0292-0878
- Blissful Bunny Prop Hunt: 0766-9634-2298
- Jurassic Hide 'n Seek: 0962-7741-2380
- 1v1 Prop Hunt: 4816-2952-0808
- Robot Planet - Hide & Seek: 0010-9626-0218
Some of the maps in the list above are Halloween exclusives but players can still enjoy the game modes at any time. In Lost Lodge, those who get caught in hiding become seekers and they help the rest to locate the other players. Soulrest Mansion is also a creepy version of the common game.
Players will come in contact with jump scares while hiding which means the position of the player might get exposed.
Players will simply have to log into Fortnite and go to the Creative mode lobby. From there, they can enter the respective code for the map of their choice to play it with their friends.