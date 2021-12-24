Fortnite Holiday Tree locations in Chapter 3 Season 1

Winterfest is live on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and the new challenge has been dropped on the ninth day of the event. Players will have to locate Christmas trees across the map, search for treasure chests under the trees and loot from them.

It is a simple challenge and Fortnite players can easily complete it if they know the exact location of the trees on the Chapter 3 map.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 has been a hit in the community due to the number of free rewards players have been able to collect during this event. The challenges that are added to unlock these rewards are also fairly simple and Fortnite players can complete them all with the help of a few tips.

Discovering Christmas trees on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

The objective of this new Winterfest challenge is to search for treasure chests under a Christmas tree on the Chapter 3 map. Fortnite players should not take the 'search' part to heart as chests are very visible once they go under them. Coupled with that, music also starts playing to commemorate the festive mood of the season.

Christmas trees are available all over the map. All locations can be found on the picture tweeted below.

❄️ExoticWilliamG❄️ @WilliamExotic



'Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)'

Reward: 18,000 XP New #Fortnite Winterfest Challenge: Day 9 🎄'Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)'Reward: 18,000 XP New #Fortnite Winterfest Challenge: Day 9 🎄'Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)'Reward: 18,000 XP https://t.co/Az5Et1M8Tj

One can opt for the tree at Chonker's Speedway as it is out in the open and located west of the central building of the POI. Fortnite players will only have to open one present to complete the challenge and earn 18,000 XP. Readers can watch the video given below for the exact location of the tree.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is extremely popular with the community and it has also resulted in servers breaking down. There was already enough excitement with the new Chapter launch, and Winterfest 2021 has only added to the frenzy with more free rewards.

This is a limited time event and players will have to hurry if they want to collect all the free rewards including banners, back blings, wraps and much more.

