Fortnite Hollowhead Quests: Where and how to collect candy in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares is well underway and many Fortnite players were quick to complete the Hollowhead quests that they were given, but the event is still going on, so there's no rush for players who haven't yet. The clock is ticking, but players still have a few days left in Fortnitemares 2021 to complete all the related quests and earn the rewards.

One of the quests involves collecting candy, which are new items that have been added to the game for the sole purpose of this event and this challenge. Candy can be found in a few locations, so here's where to look when dropping in.

Where to find candy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Candy can be found in pumpkin buckets, which look very similar to the ones used on Halloween by children to collect candy. Breaking it with a pickaxe will drop the candy on the ground and players can pick it up from there.

Candy buckets are found in front of houses in Pleasant Park, which has been turned into Party Park for the event (the name on the map is unchanged, though).

There are a few buckets in front of various houses in Pleasant Park, though not every single house has a bucket. There don't seem to be any candy buckets at other houses in other neighborhoods at this time.

Players can simply pick up and hold the 15 total pieces of candy for even just a second. They're not required to eat it, or to have 15 pieces in their inventory at one time. Jelly beans, candy corn, peppermints and zero point pretzels all qualify, so players can simply pick up a total of 15 of them across as many matches as necessary.

Jelly beans have reentered the loot pool for Fortnitemares 2021. Image via Epic Games

There are three total Hollowhead quests Fortnite players are given:

Land after using a witch broom (5 times)

Eliminate a player with a pumpkin launcher

Consume 15 Halloween candy

For completing the different Fortnitemares Hollowhead quests, Fortnite players will earn these rewards:

Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest

Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests

Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests

