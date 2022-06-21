Fortnite: How to acquire Bushranger seed from Mysterious Bloom

The Fortnite v21.10 update was just released this morning and it introduced new weekly quests called "Vibin'" and which serve the same sort of function. Here's how to complete one stage in which gamers need to get a Bushranger seed. For the unaware, Bushranger was an NPC that used to be in the game earlier.

There are new challenges, though not all of them are related to Battle Royale and not all of them are for XP. The Island Hopper Quests are for Creative maps, but there are other challenges present now.

Last season, Fortnite players were a part of the resistance to the Imagined Order, so every week they had new Resistance Quests. These were a great source of XP, but since there's no threat, they're absent this season.

Fortnite Vibin' Quests: Collecting the Bushranger seed

Like last season's Resistance Quests, these require a device uplink before the quest can actually be given. Once again, it mirrors last season because even doing just that provides some Chapter 3 Season 3 XP (7,000).

Step 1. To do this, gamers will need to drop near Rave Cave. There are several spots that can be landed at to establish the uplink. At these spots, loopers will see the familiar device and only need to run over it to interact.

Device uplink (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Step 2. After that, they'll be able to engage in the actual challenges. One of the challenges down the line is to collect the Bushranger (a former fan-favorite NPC) seed from a Mysterious Bloom.

Fortunately, that one is pretty simple, though these challenges are often so spread out that they can't be done in one match. The Mysterious Bloom's location is here:

Location of the Mysterious Bloom (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Step 3. When players get there, they will see the Mysterious Bloom as it kind of stands out against the scenery. All that's left to do is to interact with the bloom, which will give players the Bushranger seed.

Step 4. They will then get a new back bling which will need to be taken to the Reality Tree. Upon completion of the quests, the back bling will be rewarded to players for their services.

Mysterious Bloom (Image via Kanga on YouTube)

Each stage of the quest also gives players XP for Chapter 3 Season 3, so these are a good way to make some progress on the Battle Pass and unlock Darth Vader and other skins.

The rest of Vibin' Quests for this week are:

Establish device uplink

Collect food consumables for the party! (6)

Interact with Party Poppers in the Rave Cave (5)

Completing these will unlock the second set, which contains:

Establish device uplink

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10)

Spray Peace Sprays on structures at old IO Outposts (3)

The final set for this week also begins with establishing a device uplink and then tasks players with:

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Pod

Take a Reality Seed to three different Named Locations

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed

These quests are an excellent source of Fortnite XP this season since there are so many of them are present.

