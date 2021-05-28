Fortnite: How to claim FNCS Twitch drops for free in Season 6

The FNCS for Fortnite Season 6 is about to kick off this weekend. There are a few interesting rewards that are available for players during the finals as well.

For those who aren't aware of Twitch drops, these are rewards that players get for watching streams of a particular game. In the case of Fortnite, these drops don't contain any major skins, but they do contain a loading screen and a couple of emoticons.

How to get the FNCS Season 6 Twitch drops in Fortnite

The #Fortnite FNCS Finals kick off this weekend! Some streams already have drops activated and you can earn ALL S6 reward from the Finals! + The Championship 2021 emoticon for the first chance!



🔗Eligible streams:https://t.co/Wsjb9NRfzF

Acquiring these Twitch drops is very simple. All players need to do is tune in to the Fortnite streams that have these drops enabled and watch them for a while. Once they've met the stipulated time, the reward will automatically be sent to their inventory.

In order to get the drops, players will have to head over to Twitch.tv/inventory and hit the claim button. This will only work if players have watched a stream handing out twitch drops for at least 15 minutes.

Once they've clicked the claim button, these items will get added to their inventory. All the items in the inventory will show up in the player's Fortnite inventory the next time they log into the game.

Confirmation you will get all 4 drops!



REMINDER: To claim the drop you must goto https://t.co/HvQtsoP1KX and click claim (after watching for 15mins) to add it to your inventory, when you re-launch the game you will have the items. https://t.co/45hOUQSuk2 pic.twitter.com/mHRdXO8bFJ — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 27, 2021

Finally, players will be eligible to earn all four Twitch drops for this season's FNCS. To celebrate the tournament, the developers have introduced a new FNCS skin as well. This is a regular female Fortnite skin but with the FNCS crest and colors.

Fortnite Season 6 is in its final weeks. Players need to work extra hard to finish up those final XP quests that have gone live. Other than that, there are a few Foreshadowing quests as well. These quests indicate that the I.O. is coming back to the island, and there is trouble brewing in all corners of the island.

There is also speculation of an impending alien invasion on the island. From the looks of it, players stuck in the loop are heading for troubled waters. Will the Caped Crusader be able to do something about it? Only time will tell.