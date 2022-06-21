Fortnite: How to collect resources in PvE One Trigger

The Fortnite v21.10 update is set to bring a lot of content to the game, which includes new NPCs, skins, challenges, and much more. Some of these have already been added and some will be arriving in the game very soon. Leakers have also uncovered a lot that is set to arrive in the game in the coming weeks. A new set of challenges for the 'No Sweat Summer' event have also been released and are live in the game now.

One of those challenges is to collect resources in PvE One Trigger. Normally, challenges are tied to Battle Royale or Zero Build. However, this time, Epic Games is focusing on Creative maps. Sometimes, Creative maps have several challenges attached to them, but this time, there are a few maps, each with one challenge associated with it.

For PvE One Trigger, the challenge is to get a total of 3,000 Fortnite resources, and this article will explain how players can do that in the game.

How to complete PvE One Trigger Resource challenge in Fortnite

Each challenge for each map has a Creative code on it, so players will have no trouble finding the code. For PvE One Trigger, the code is: 2668-5883-1928.

Additionally, each map can be found on the Discovery tab. The featured section highlights all the maps that Fortnite players will have to check out during the summer event.

Once players are inside this particular map, they will need to start collecting 3,000 resources, which is a little more than the maximum amount they can obtain at a time in a Battle Royale match.

In the first location on this map, there are no resources to be collected. Loopers need to enter the 'Let's Play' rift on the left to start the actual gameplay.

There, Fortnite players will spawn on one floor with a trigger in front of them. This trigger can be hit to drop resources, which players can collect. The objective of the challenge is to get enough resources to get to the next platform.

Slowly but surely, players will start collecting resources. Each hit of the trigger drops 10 resources, so loopers will need to do it multiple times to complete this challenge. They will essentially need to hit the trigger 300 times, which can take a while.

One difficulty is that sometimes the resources fall off the platform or spawn above nothing and drop to the ground below. Therefore, it is a good idea to build some platforms to catch everything.

The full list of No Sweat Summer Fortnite challenges is:

Collect 3,000 resources in PvE One Trigger 100 days

Use eight Vending Machines in Blimp Wars

Unlock three achievements in Parkour Universe

Get one melee elimination in Murder Mystery

Eliminate three prop opponents in Prop Hunt: Modern Mall

Unlock four achievements in Color Dash

All of these challenges are live right now and will reward players with 10,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP upon completion. This is one of the best ways to get a little bit closer to the fan-favorite Darth Vader skin in the game.

