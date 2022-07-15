Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with rare or better assault rifles

It's challenge day for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Week six is underway and that means there's another opportunity for gamers to earn some XP to progress through the battle pass. Skins like Darth Vader and Malik are waiting on the battle pass, so every piece of XP helps.

That's especially true this season as loopers have complained about the lack of XP on each item. While it hasn't been increased, this is still the best method to earn any this season.

This week, players are tasked with dealing damage to opponents with rare or better Assault Rifles. Here's how they can do that.

Tips for damaging Fortnite players with rare or better Assault Rifles in this week's challenge

The biggest tip for completing this challenge is that players probably need to take the first blue or better Assault Rifle they come across. Sometimes, they will trade an AR of a higher rarity for a lesser one.

That won't help, though. Eventually, players can upgrade them, but they should probably take the first blue, purple or gold Assault Rifle they see. This can come with any form of loot:

Vending machine

Supply drop

Chests

Rare chests

Purchase from NPC

Floor loot

Reality Seeds

If players want to upgrade their weapons, there are plenty of upgrade benches around the map.

Upgrade benches are everywhere (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here, they can pay to take a green or lower weapon and turn it into a blue or higher one. For this challenge, Fortnite players only need to have rare weaponry, but they might prefer to take it to Epic or Legendary.

Once they have their weapon, they'll need to inflict 500 damage with it, which means they'll have to defeat multiple enemies.

For this challenge, the kind of Assault Rifle doesn't really matter, but players may want to try to pick up a Rare Hammer Assault Rifle. They are also challenged this week to nail five headshots from 40 meters with that gun, allowing them to kill two birds with one stone.

To complete this challenge, one will need to be more aggressive than usual. Timid Fortnite players will need to start shooting at everyone and try to start fights to inflict a little bit of damage.

Once they've dealt 1000 total damage, in any number of matches, they'll have completed that challenge.

Here is the full list of challenges:

Break open Reality Seed Pods (3)

Land headshots from 40 or more meters with the Hammer Assault Rifle (5)

Purchase an Exotic weapon from a character

Use a baller, zipline and geyser in a single match

Use the grapple glove to catch a zipline while airborne

Pick a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Reality Sapling

Deal damage to opponents with a rare or better Assault Rifle (1000)

Destroy structures with fire (100)

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)

These challenges are worth 15,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP and are now live.

