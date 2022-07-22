Fortnite: How to deal damage with a pistol

Dealing damage with Pistols in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 might be one of the most challenging tasks. The skill required to use a Pistol is much higher than that needed for an AR, SMG, or Shotgun. However, it is still something almost every player should know, especially for early fights when they can't find a weapon after landing.

Fortunately, one of the Week 7 Season Quests from Chapter 3 Season 3, requires people to deal 150 damage to opponents with a Pistol. This will help them get better at using secondary weapons and grant them 15,000 XP for completing the challenge.

Given how slow the Battle Pass progress is in the ongoing season, players need every bit of help to level up faster. The Seasonal Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is one of the best ways to continue earning large amounts of XP in the season, with each week granting up to 135,000 XP.

Step-by-step guide to deal damage with Pistols in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Every player aims to get better at the Battle Royale game with time. This would mean they need to know how to adapt to any situation, including being skilled with every weapon in the game. Even though the meta of the season is SMGs or ARs, there are often situations when players have to rely on other weapons.

Dealing 150 damage with a Pistol (Image via Sportskeeda)

To complete one of the nine Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7 Seasonal Quests, players need to deal 150 damage with a pistol. One can follow these steps to complete the challenge and earn 15,000 XP:

Find a Pistol from chests or floor loot, or buy one from an NPC. Look for an enemy player. Get closer to the enemy for the Pistol to be effective. Deal damage to the enemy. Deal damage to multiple enemies if the quest doesn't get completed.

The best mode to complete this challenge would be the Zero Build mode. Pistols are extremely ineffective with building involved. Therefore, people can try and catch enemies off-guard and fire at them using the Pistol to deal the required damage and complete the quest.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ LEAKED



Video Guide:



🗓️ Release: Thursday July 21st, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



Damage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 7Video Guide: youtu.be/fTzGGgK6Dss 🗓️ Release: Thursday July 21st, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCDamage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! 🍎 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 7🍌▶️ Video Guide: youtu.be/fTzGGgK6Dss🗓️ Release: Thursday July 21st, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC❓ Damage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! https://t.co/J9JgKTXcSV

All the Pistols available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Unlike SMGs, ARs, and Shotguns, there aren't a lot of Pistols in Chapter 3 Season 3. Players only have the Revolver and the Pistol to complete the Week 7 Seasonal Quest. While the Revolver deals greater damage, the Pistol has more ammo and a higher rate of fire. Both these weapons can easily be found in floor loot and chests.

Besides these two pistols, players can also use the Exotic Shadow Tracker Pistol to complete the challenge. The Exotic weapon can be purchased from the Sunbird NPC for 400 Gold Bars. The NPC and the weapon can be found at the Temple landmark on the map, revealing the location of the enemies after being tagged.

The Shadow Tracker is the best chance players have at completing the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7 Quest and earning 15,000 XP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far