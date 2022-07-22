How to deal damage with shotgun in Fortnite

A new week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges is finally here. Players will once again have a chance to complete a few easy tasks and earn massive amounts of XP to progress through their Battle Pass.
Some of these are extremely easy and can be completed in a single game to make thousands of XP.
Epic Games announced it would take a break for the next few weeks. Although there will be no updates during this period, loopers will still receive weekly challenges like the ongoing Week 7 ones.
This might include several challenges that users might have difficulty completing without relevant guides.
One of the easiest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7 quests is to deal damage with a shotgun. There are several such weapons on the island, and gamers must deal 150 damage to opponents using any of these. Once completed, they will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.
Step-by-step guide to dealing damage with shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3
Week 7 Seasonal Quests will go live on Thursday, July 21, 9 am ET/1 pm UTC. Players can find them in their Quests tab and can start making progress by completing them for 15,000 XP each.
Like every other week, Week 7 has nine challenges that grant a total of 135,000 XP when completed.
One challenge in the Fortnite Week 7 Quests is dealing 150 damage with a shotgun. Although it might seem like an easy task, users often fail to complete such quests.
Therefore, they can follow these steps to complete the Week 7 Quests:
- Find a shotgun from chests or floor loot, or buy one from an NPC.
- Look for an enemy.
- Get closer to them for the firearm to be effective.
- Deal damage to the enemy.
- Deal damage to multiple enemies if the quest doesn't get completed.
It is possible that an enemy might have HP lower than 150. In such a case, loopers might have to deal damage to multiple opponents to complete the quest.
Moreover, since shotguns are close-range weapons, they should either camp or push enemies to ensure higher damage for completing the quests.
All shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3
Gamers will first have to find a shotgun to complete the quest of dealing 150 damage with it. There are several such guns in Chapter 3 Season 3, and they come in all rarities.
Here is a list of all the shotguns available in the game right now:
- Two-Shot Shotgun
- Striker Pump Shotgun
- Prime Shotgun
- The Dub
- Auto-Shotgun
Besides these, players can get a shotgun from their Reality Sapling if they get lucky. The Dub or the Prime Shotgun are the best guns to complete this Fortnite Week 7 Quest as they deal the most damage and are easier to use.
Although loopers can complete the challenge using a weaker weapon when they drop, they will undoubtedly need a Legendary or Mythic rarity weapon late in the game.