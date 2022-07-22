How to deal damage with shotgun in Fortnite

A new week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges is finally here. Players will once again have a chance to complete a few easy tasks and earn massive amounts of XP to progress through their Battle Pass.

Some of these are extremely easy and can be completed in a single game to make thousands of XP.

Epic Games announced it would take a break for the next few weeks. Although there will be no updates during this period, loopers will still receive weekly challenges like the ongoing Week 7 ones.

This might include several challenges that users might have difficulty completing without relevant guides.

One of the easiest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7 quests is to deal damage with a shotgun. There are several such weapons on the island, and gamers must deal 150 damage to opponents using any of these. Once completed, they will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

Step-by-step guide to dealing damage with shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Week 7 Seasonal Quests will go live on Thursday, July 21, 9 am ET/1 pm UTC. Players can find them in their Quests tab and can start making progress by completing them for 15,000 XP each.

Like every other week, Week 7 has nine challenges that grant a total of 135,000 XP when completed.

One challenge in the Fortnite Week 7 Quests is dealing 150 damage with a shotgun. Although it might seem like an easy task, users often fail to complete such quests.

Therefore, they can follow these steps to complete the Week 7 Quests:

Find a shotgun from chests or floor loot, or buy one from an NPC. Look for an enemy. Get closer to them for the firearm to be effective. Deal damage to the enemy. Deal damage to multiple enemies if the quest doesn't get completed.

It is possible that an enemy might have HP lower than 150. In such a case, loopers might have to deal damage to multiple opponents to complete the quest.

Moreover, since shotguns are close-range weapons, they should either camp or push enemies to ensure higher damage for completing the quests.

LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 7

Damage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges!

All shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Gamers will first have to find a shotgun to complete the quest of dealing 150 damage with it. There are several such guns in Chapter 3 Season 3, and they come in all rarities.

Here is a list of all the shotguns available in the game right now:

Two-Shot Shotgun Striker Pump Shotgun Prime Shotgun The Dub Auto-Shotgun

Besides these, players can get a shotgun from their Reality Sapling if they get lucky. The Dub or the Prime Shotgun are the best guns to complete this Fortnite Week 7 Quest as they deal the most damage and are easier to use.

Although loopers can complete the challenge using a weaker weapon when they drop, they will undoubtedly need a Legendary or Mythic rarity weapon late in the game.

