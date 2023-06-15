Fortnite: How to drive different types of vehicles

Motorboats have been added to the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. They have been vaulted for quite some time and having them back will spruce up tactical rotation to a large extent. However, the other vehicles present on the island are no letdown either. From the mighty Mudflap to the agile Trail Thrasher, every vehicle has some utility in a given situation.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked to drive three different types of vehicles. Upon completing the challenge, 40,000 experience points will be given out as a reward.

Step-by-step guide on how to drive different types of vehicles in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land in a POI that spawns in different types of vehicles and drive them each for at least one second.

1) Land at Slappy Shores or Breakwater Bay and secure the POI

Slappy Shores has four different types of vehicles that can be used (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at either Slappy Shores or Breakwater Bay. Both of these POIs are not hot-drop locations per se, but depending on the route the Battle Bus takes in-game, fights may break out in these locations. Nevertheless, as long as you manage to drop first and secure decent loot, securing the POI will not be too difficult.

On that note, the reason why both of these POIs are perfect for the challenge is because they contain different types of vehicles in large numbers. Four types of vehicles can be found at Slappy Shores, while three different types can be found at Breakwater Bay. From personal experience, Slappy Shores is by far the best choice.

2) Enter a different vehicle and drive it until the challenge progresses

Get out of one vehicle and into the other as soon as possible (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the POI has been secured or during the process of securing the POI, hop in and out of the different vehicles located in the area. Keep in mind that there's no need to drive them for more than a second or two for the challenge to progress. Furthermore, if the POI becomes too dangerous, use a vehicle to rotate out of the area. Weekly Challenges will last until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, so there's no need to rush them.

What is the best vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Trail Thrashers are by far the best vehicles on the island (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Of all the vehicles currently in-game, there's no doubt the Dirt Bike still reigns supreme. While it does not offer any protection from incoming fire and does guzzle up a lot of gas, it performs well on any terrain. Thanks to its jumping ability, it can be used to clear hilltops and uneven terrain with ease.

On that note, when coming under fire, you will have to zig-zag to avoid taking damage. Given that it has limited hit-points, keeping a track of it will be of the utmost importance. Having the vehicle blow up mid-escape is not the best way to end a match.

