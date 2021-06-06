Fortnite: How to get the Fleet Force bundle and free 500 V-Bucks

Loopers are always on the lookout for various opportunities to claim in-game cosmetics and bundles in Fortnite. Often these bundles are available from the Item Shop, and gamers get cosmetics and other in-game items for V-Bucks.

Epic recently released the Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. Players are now curious to learn what the bundle offers.

Fortnite: Claiming the Fortnite Fleet Force bundle

The Fortnite Fleet Force bundle will be available to loopers with the help of a redeem code.

Players need to buy a Nintendo Joy-Con from the retail stores. It would cost approximately $80 for the Nintendos. There will be a code inside the Joy-Cons that will fetch the Fleet Force Bundle.

OUT TODAY - Fortnite Edition Joy-Cons which include the Fleet Force Bundle & 500 V-Bucks.#Fortnite #Switch pic.twitter.com/HfJhDBtpt2 — GAME Workington (@GAMEWorkington) June 4, 2021

Loopers also need to have a Nintendo Switch to redeem the code for the Force Fleet Bundle. They'll need to link their Fortnite account to their Nintendo Switch account.

After that, go to the Nintendo e-shop from the Home menu and type in the code. Gamers will see that there is an option to redeem the bundle. By clicking the button, it will redeem the coveted Fleet Force Bundle on the account.

The Fleet Force Bundle consists of a Squad Sail glider and an Electric Claw harvesting tool. Aside from the pickaxe and the glider, the Fleet Force Bundle offers 500 V-Bucks for free.

Loopers won't be getting any cosmetics in this bundle. However, the glider and pickaxe are exclusive items, and players can use them to show off.

Gameplay vom Fleet Force Bundle

#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/BhBwEf73JF — BLIX - Fortnite Leaks (@BLIXleaks) June 5, 2021

The question that pops up is whether this bundle is worth an investment or not. Most in-game bundles in Fortnite cost around 1,500-3,000 V-Bucks. The cost of purchasing 1,000 V-Bucks is roughly $10. This means that for $80, gamers can have around 8,000 V-bucks.

The Fleet Force Bundle offers exclusive items. However, the lack of cosmetics reduces its value. Players might point out that the 500 free V-Bucks is a worthy deal. However, spending $80 for just 500 V-Bucks is indeed an expensive deal.

Loopers should also take note that the 500 free V-Bucks can only be used in Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers won't be able to transfer the V-Bucks to their PC or other consoles.

Edited by suwaidfazal