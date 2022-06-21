Fortnite: How to interact with Party poppers at Rave Cave

The v21.10 update is the first major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and it has added new characters and skins to the game. It has also kicked off the summer event.

One of the best things the v21.10 update added to the game was the storyline quests. A lot of players have been disappointed with their absence in the first couple of weeks of Chapter 3 Season 3, and now, they finally have the opportunity to help the NPCs and learn what is happening.

Last season, there were Resistance Quests since The Seven was fighting the Imagined Order. This season, there are Vibin' Quests in the game and they are far less stressful.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The first week of the Vibin (Storyline Quests) are now available #Fortnite Vibin QuestsThe first week of the Vibin (Storyline Quests) are now available #Fortnite Vibin Quests ⭐️The first week of the Vibin (Storyline Quests) are now available https://t.co/mqMJzKOMAy

One of the quests this week tasks players with finding and interacting with party poppers at Rave Cave, the ultimate party location this season. Here's where they are and what players need to do to complete the quest.

Fortnite Vibin' Quests: Party Popper locations and how to interact with them

All the party poppers for this challenge are in Rave Cave, which makes it one of the challenges that can be completed in one match. It is a fairly busy POI, though, so that does potentially pose a problem.

There are five party poppers that need to be popped by Fortnite players, and there are six total options in the POI. They can be found in various spots in and around Rave Cave. Here are all of the locations where they can be found:

Party Popper spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although they are all pretty close together, they spawn on different levels of the POI, so it is not as easy as it may seem at first glance.

When players get close, they will see a blue icon on their minimap. The icon will also be above the actual party popper, which will guide players to the exact spot.

The popper itself will also glow brightly, making it easy to see when it's visible. This is what they look like:

Party Popper (Image via Kanga/YouTube)

Fortnite players can interact with it to complete one of the five required for this challenge. Doing all five will reward Chapter 3 Season 3 XP and move players onto the next stage.

The other Vibin' Quests that will need to be completed before or after this one are as follows:

Establish device uplink

Collect food consumables for the party! (6)

Interact with Party Poppers in the Rave Cave (5)

That's the first set. Here is the second set of quests:

Establish device uplink

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10)

Spray Peace Sprays on structures at old IO Outposts (3)

The third and final stage begins with the usual device uplink, which will then have players complete the following:

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Pod

Take a Reality Seed to three different Named Locations

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed

These quests are an excellent source of Fortnite XP for Chapter 3 Season 3 and the Darth Vader skin on Page 10 of the battle pass. Loopers have complained about the lack of XP overall this season, and Epic has addressed the issue with these challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far