Fortnite: How to light Campfires

Campfires were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2 as traps. They changed the game in a major way by allowing players to heal themselves and vehicles alike. It wasn't until Chapter 1 Season 7 that a fixed environmental variant of the Campfire was added to the map. Rather than carrying them around as traps, players can now simply ignite and use them to restore hit-points.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week seven, players will have to light three Campfires. It's rather unclear why Epic Games wants players to do this trivial task, but with 12,000 experience points up for grabs, it's hard to say no to them.

A step-by-step guide on how to light Campfires in Fortnite

1) How to light Campfires in Battle Royale

There's no need to use Wood to stoke a Campfire (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Lighting Campfires in the Battle Royale mode is straightforward, but there are additional mechanics that players can make use of as well. Coming to the task at hand, the act of lighting the Campfire is simple. Approach it and interact to get the flames roaring. Repeat this step two more times to complete the task.

Moving on to the secondary mechanics of Campfires in the Battle Royale mode, Wood can be used to stoke the flames. It costs 30 Wood to do and will result in the healing-rate doubling for a short duration. After roughly 25 seconds, the Campfire will self-extinguish. Thankfully, it can be reignited using 200 Wood.

2) How to light Campfires in Zero Build - Battle Royale

Once the Campfire is lit, take care not to extinguish it (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Lighting Campfires in the Zero Build - Battle Royale is easy as well. Once one has been found, interact with it to get the flames going. Repeat the task two more times to complete the challenge. However, since Wood and other materials are not available in Zero Build - Battle Royale mode, once the Campfire has been extinguished, there's no way to rekindle the flames.

Where to find Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Complete this challenge in a single match by landing at the Rowdy Acres Landmark (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the best locations on the island to find three Campfires in close proximity to each other is next to a Landmark called Rowdy Acres. It's located far south of Frenzy Fields POI and is a rather safe location to land at.

Once in Rowdy Acres, players will find Campfires right and left of the Landmark. The third one can be found east of the Landmark just outside the edge of the Japanese biome. Using the Sprint mechanic, it shouldn't take long to reach and ignite it to complete the challenge.

