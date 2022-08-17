Fortnite: How to throw cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss

Players now have access to a plethora of challenges in Fortnite that can earn them XP, V-Bucks, and free cosmetic rewards. The most recent of these are the all-new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges that offer exciting new rewards, including a Dragon Ball-themed glider.

Fortunately, most of the Dragon Ball x Fortnite challenges are fairly simple. While some of them involve getting around new items that arrived with the collaboration, others are classic challenges that have been a part of the game before. Players need to complete all these challenges in order to get their Power Level up and earn a Dragon Ball.

One of the trickiest Dragon Ball challenges is to throw a cabbage more than 100 meters in one toss. Naturally, players will have to go looking for a cabbage, to begin with. Once they have it, they will have to throw it more than 100 meters away in a single toss.

A step-by-step guide to throwing a cabbage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Currently, the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has 7 sets of challenges, with the completion of each set rewarding players with a Dragon Ball. Once players collect all 7 Dragon Balls, they can unlock the free Shenron Glider. In addition to the glider, there are seven other free rewards that players can earn by increasing their Power Level.

There are three major cabbage patches across the island in Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can visit these locations in order to obtain a cabbage and complete this particular challenge. Furthermore, cabbages can also be found in produce boxes. To find cabbage patches, players can head to the Happy Camper, Chateau Bob, or Bungalow Blooms landmarks to collect them.

Cabbage patch locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via FN.gg)

Once players have the cabbages, the next step is to throw them and make sure that they land at least 100 meters away. Interested readers can follow these steps to complete this Dragon Ball challenge:

Collect a cabbage from a cabbage patch. Go to an elevated location on the map, i.e., a hill or a tall building. Build a ramp about 25 stories high. Climb on top of the ramp. Press the alt-fire button to aim and fire to throw the cabbage.

The elevation should be high enough for the cabbage to drop over 100 meters. However, if the quest isn't completed, players can simply increase the height of their ramp and try again.

All the Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenge rewards

The Shenron Glider is the ultimate reward for completing all the Dragon Ball challenges. However, this will go on for at least 7 weeks before players can finally unlock the glider. Fortunately, players can earn several other cosmetic rewards and Battle Pass levels as they grind through the Power Unleashed quests.

Power Unleashed quests in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab (Image via Epic Games)

Smiling Goku emoticon

Fusion! spray

Dragon Radar back bling

Bulma's Wink emoticon

Boosting Ki emote

Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray

Charging Up emote

Players will also get a total of 5 Battle Pass levels in addition to these cosmetic rewards. If players do not want to complete the quests to earn these rewards, they can also purchase them for 1,800 V-Bucks.

