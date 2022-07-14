Fortnite: How to use the Grapple Glove to catch a zipline while airborne

Week six is officially underway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, meaning there are nine new opportunities for gamers to earn a little bit of battle pass XP. With skins like Sabina and Darth Vader waiting, every little bit helps.

While the XP totals aren't great, there are still a lot of them, which means they can add up pretty quickly. Doing weekly challenges remains the best way to earn XP.

One of the challenges this week requires a bit of parkour. Players are tasked with using a Grapple Glove into a zipline while airborne. It can be pretty tricky and will probably never happen organically, but here's how to do it.

Zipline parkour challenge guide for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The first step to completing this challenge is to find a Grapple Glove. These can come in loot forms, such as floor loot, but are guaranteed to be found at the redecorated outposts inside purple toolboxes.

There are three available at each location, and here's where they can be found:

Here are all the guaranteed spawns for Grapple Gloves (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once players have a glove, they need to find a zipline. Fortunately, there are more than a few opportunities on the map, many of which are very close to the Grapple Glove locations.

It is recommended not to try and hit the ziplines in the middle of the map or in heavily populated POIs since that will likely result in an ambush.

Here are all the ziplines on the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The safest method would probably be to hit the toolboxes at Rave Cave, head over to the westernmost zipline on the map, and try to complete it there. West of The Daily Bugle also has everything players may need. The gloves and ziplines below Greasy Grove are also a good option.

This challenge may seem convoluted, but it's quite simple in reality. All loopers have to do is swing above the zipline and fall into it.

Players need to be prepared to hit the button as soon as possible, but that's the only tricky part. It is easiest to swing around and catapult over top of the zipline and fall onto it, but it is also possible to swing upwards into the zipline.

Fortunately, this is a one-and-done challenge. Once Fortnite gamers have swung into one zipline, they'll have completed the challenge.

Here is the full list of XP challenges this week:

Break open Reality Seed Pods (3)

Land headshots from 40 or more meters with the Hammer Assault Rifle (5)

Purchase an Exotic weapon from a character

Use a baller, zipline, and geyser in a single match

Use the grapple glove to catch a zipline while airborne

Pick a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Reality Sapling

Deal damage to opponents with a Rare or better Assault Rifle (1000)

Destroy structures with fire (100)

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)

These challenges are worth 15,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP each and are live right now.

