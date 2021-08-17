Fortnite Imposter LTM confirmed: Here is how it will work

Fortnite is about to get one of the biggest updates for the Alien-themed Season 7. The v17.40 update is expected to bring several new items to the island.

Prior to the downtime for the v17.40 update, it was reported that a new LTM named Fortnite Imposter Mode will be added to the game. A popular data miner recently confirmed the news, and this article dives into some of the details that became public due to the leak.

Fortnite Imposter Mode summed up

Epic has introduced tons of new LTMs in the last few months. Players take an active interest in LTMs as they provide a much-needed break from the usual Battle Royale mode.

The addition of the Fortnite Imposter LTM was recently confirmed by data miner iFireMonkey on Twitter. The popular data miner also revealed information related to the upcoming LTM.

According to the in-game files, the Agents of the Order are tasked to keep the bridge safe. These Agents should complete their tasks or identify the Imposters before they attack the bridge.

The Imposters are allotted the duty of taking down the Order from within. If the Imposters can eliminate enough Agents before the bridge is secured, they will be victorious.

The Fortnite Imposter LTM mode will feature 4-10 players and an in-built chatbox option.

The trailer for the upcoming Fortnite Imposter LTM dropped recently. It revealed significant information regarding the storyline of the game.

The trailer dove into Jones and his betrayal of the Imagined Order. It has also been exposed that he wasn't working alone and had other associates helping him every step of the way.

The Epic Games blog revealed the duties and functions of the Agents. It said:

"The facilities powering The Bridge are a well-oiled machine, and it's up to Agents of the Imagined Order to keep it that way. Complete Assignments like calibrating chests and llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering Storm reports for analysis. Finish your Assignments quickly and be on the lookout for dubious Impostors or eliminated allies. Complete all Assignments or vote out all Impostors and claim victory for IO."

"Work together to root out anyone masquerading as a fellow Agent, but trust nobody completely — anyone could be an Impostor. If you find a fellow Agent’s eliminated fragment, report it! Everyone will be teleported to The Bridge where you can inform Agents who you suspect might have betrayed the IO and vote them out."

The blog also discussed details of the Imposters and their functions.

"The Impostors’ goal is simple — eliminate enough Agents to take control of The Bridge before being discovered. You’ll have plenty of tools up your sleeve to sow chaos along the way.

Disable Assignments - Temporarily freeze progress on all Assignments, buying you precious time.

Teleport Players - Relocate all Agents and Impostors to somewhere else on The Bridge, covering your tracks.

Peely Party - For a short time, all Agents and Impostors look like Peely so you can blend in with the crowd!

Like Agents, Impostors will have a list of Assignments they can complete to earn everyone’s trust. Be cautious, though: for every Assignment you finish, you inch the Agents closer to their completion goal."

Data miner Hypex took to his social media account to reveal the cosmetics for the Fortnite Imposter LTM.

Data miner Shiina BR revealed the waiting lobby of the upcoming Fortnite Imposter LTM.

The Fortnite Imposter LTM has a strong resemblance to the popular game Among Us. Players are quite excited regarding this LTM that will go live once the downtime gets over.

Players will shortly find out how Epic implemented the concept of Among Us into the game. The Fortnite Imposter LTM is a defining change to the latest season, and it looks like developers have a lot more activities planned.

