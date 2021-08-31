Fortnite Impostors Trials: How to participate and earn free rewards before Season 7 ends

Epic Games recently introduced the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM that replicates Among Us. There are some free rewards that players can easily avail by playing this game mode, including a Spray, Emoticon, and Wrap.

In the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM, players can play as Agents or Impostors. While the former must complete the assigned tasks, the Impostors have to sabotage the entire crew.

To celebrate the launch of Impostors we're introducing the Fortnite Impostors Trials.



Sign up on our website, play some Impostors and earn free rewards. That's it!



More info here: https://t.co/m07G3GeHfe pic.twitter.com/QVljyo2elu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

Here's a quick guide for players to participate in the Fortnite Impostors Trials and earn exciting free rewards.

How to earn free Fortnite Impostors Trials rewards

Loopers above the age of 13 can play this new LTM. Those who do not fall under this category must have permission from a parent or legal guardian.

They must visit the official Impostors Trials website to earn the free rewards and log in with their Epic Games account. Upon logging in, players will receive one badge. After that, the website will begin tracking their stats in the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM and grant badges accordingly.

For every two games played, users will receive one badge. They can earn a maximum of 11 such badges to avail the rewards.

Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM gameplay (Image via Epic Games)

It is worth noting that the Fortnite Impostors Trials website might take an hour or more to track players' progress.

Free rewards from the Fortnite Impostors Trials event

Loopers can get the following prizes by earning 11 badges:

Hot Headed Spray - 1 Badge

Just Between Us Emoticon - 6 Badges

Spectral Flex Wrap - 11 Badges

The Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM's free rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Luckily, getting the Hot Headed Spray does not require gamers to play the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM. They can simply log in and avail it.

However, the Just Between Us Emoticon and Special Flex Wrap will be available only after playing 12 and 22 games, respectively.

Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearing its end, and a brand-new LTM is undoubtedly an excellent way for players to pass their time and simultaneously level up the Battle Pass.

Most importantly, Fortnite is a free-to-play title owing to which cosmetic items often cost a fortune. Hence, free rewards like those mentioned above are always a delight for players and are worth the effort.

Edited by Ravi Iyer