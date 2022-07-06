Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: How to make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match

The Fortnite x Indiana Jones challenges have finally gone live. After a month of patient waiting, loopers can finally get their hands on the official Indiana Jones skin in the Battle Pass, which debuted alongside Darth Vader, Evie and others. Indiana Jones is the latest "secret skin", joining Superman, The Cube Queen, The Prowler, The Foundation, and others.

Each challenge pertains to one cosmetic, and certain completion milestones unlock both the skin and its secondary style. To unlock the Doctor Jones emoticon, players must complete the challenge to break the new Runaway Boulders and make them roll for at least 100 meters in a single match. The article will show players how to do that.

Fortnite x Indiana Jones: Runaway Boulder rolling challenge guide

The best place to complete this challenge is with the Boulder located in the Northwestern corner of the map. This one is particularly useful because it will roll 100 meters in one fell swoop. It should be noted that the challenge doesn't require only one Boulder, but it does require it to be done in one match.

Right now, there are a total of 13 Boulders. Here are all of the Boulder locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Boulder locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

To break them and cause them to roll, players need to break their base, which only takes a few swings of a pickaxe. The one in the northwestern corner, as shown in the map above, should roll far enough when broken.

If it doesn't, there are several other Boulders nearby, making it an easy place to find more if needed.

Optionally, players can look below to see where the Boulder is rolling and then destroy anything in its path so it fulfills the 100-meter criteria. Although the Boulder will destroy most obstacles itself, it won't lose momentum doing so if its path is clear.

Additionally, those in the Northwestern portion of the map are away from major POIs, which can help players by having fewers enemies to deal with at the same time.

This challenge is part of the second set, which means that Fortnite gamers will have to complete the first four challenges (and unlock the Indiana Jones skin) before having access to the final six.

The remaining Fortnite skin challenges are as follows:

Search 4 chests at Shifty Shafts: Banner Icon

Deal 500 damage to opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle: Rogue Archaeology Wrap

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees 10 times: Raider's Relics Pickaxe

Collect the Durrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match: Expedition Bag Back Bling

Complete all 4 Indiana Jones Quests: Indiana Jones outfit

The second set involves the following, all of which are available after completion of the first set:

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines: Indy's Dustoff Emote

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent: Indy's Escape Spray

Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match: Doctor Jones Emoticon

Deal 750 damage to opponents with a pistol: First Misadventure Loading Screen

Finish Top 5 in a match: Emergency Raft

Complete all 10 Indiana Jones challenges: Indiana Jones style

These challenges are officially live now.

