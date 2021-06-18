Fortnite infinite Battle Star glitch (Season 7): What is it and does it actually work?

Battle Stars are a way for Fortnite players to level up their Battle Pass to additional tiers.

They were first introduced in Chapter 1, but removed with the launch of Chapter 2. Now, in Chapter 2 Season 7, Battle Stars are once again in Fortnite, but with a new functionality.

Battle Stars are earned by completing challenges, simply playing, or buying a Battle Pass level with V-Bucks. They can then be used to purchase items from the Battle Pass. Naturally, Fortnite players found a way to exploit this.

What is the infinite Battle Star glitch in Fortnite?

The infinite Battle Star glitch is exactly what it sounds like. It is a glitch in Fortnite that players can exploit to continuously receive Battle Stars in order to unlock items within the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass.

The video explains how to perform the glitch. It requires disconnecting from the internet while clicking the claim button until an error message appears. After reconnecting to the internet, a ton of Battle Stars will be rewarded.

The video also shows the creator attempting the glitch after viewing the original Tik Tok where it was performed. At first, Fortnite sent him back to the lobby screen. Then it appeared that it would work.

Does the infinite Battle Star glitch in Fortnite work?

Image via Epic Games

The video continues to show that the Battle Star glitch did in fact work, as the Tik Tok explained. There is a catch, though. The creator was not able to keep the Battle Stars in Fortnite.

There are a handful of clickbait videos on YouTube showcasing the infinite Battle Star glitch in Fortnite. Don't believe them, because first and foremost, the glitch has been proven not to work. Moreover, exploiting games like this is frowned upon.

i pray to god fortnite gets rid of the battle star system next season, it is the dumbest thing ever — lex (@lexsdocs) June 13, 2021

Some people might wish the glitch did work, however. Not too many are fans of the new Battle Star system for the Battle Pass. Others are having different issues and glitches happen to them.

Hey @FortniteGame, I'm only getting one battle star when I level up (last two levels). Loving the season but it's hard enough to level up and get those stars. Maybe fix please and thank you. P.S. I play on the switch. — Nobody Special (@Callen1977) June 14, 2021

Regardless of one's feelings about the Battle Star Battle Pass system in Fortnite, it probably isn't going anywhere. And there is no surefire exploit or glitch to obtain infinite Battle Stars at this moment in time.

