Fortnite IO Base Locations in Season 7: All locations and how to find them

The Imagined Order fully revealed themselves after the Aliens took over the Fortnite island, setting up bases all over.

There are a handful of Fortnite IO Base locations. They also have various camps, secret hatches, and elevators set up to truly increase their presence across the Fortnite Battle Royale island.

The Imagined Order have made it their mission to take down the Aliens and destroy the Mothership. That is why the organization has set up bases after the threat appeared.

All Fortnite Season 7 IO Base Locations

The IO Base known as The Bridge in Fortnite's Impostor mode. (Image via Epic Games)

Finding these Fortnite IO Base Locations in Season 7 will allow you to battle some of the dozens of IO Guards on the island. Defeating these guards will drop gold bars for you to collect.

They are quite tanky, so fight them from a distance. Once they are knocked, you can get information on where the remaining guards are located. They may even drop some high tech weapons for you to use.

Here are all of the Fortnite IO Base Locations currently:

The Bridge : The Bridge has been seen in several Fortnite cinematics and the Batman Zero Point comic. It is only accessible in-game through the new Impostors mode.

: The Bridge has been seen in several Fortnite cinematics and the Batman Zero Point comic. It is only accessible in-game through the new Impostors mode. Corny Complex : The IO have set up at Corny Complex with a Surface Hub near the main Barn and a bunker near one of the corn fields.

: The IO have set up at Corny Complex with a Surface Hub near the main Barn and a bunker near one of the corn fields. Spawn Island: Players now wait to load up on the Fortnite Battle Bus on an IO Base.

Discovery Dish : This is the first of many Satellite Stations the IO has built. It is found to the west of Believer Beach.

: This is the first of many Satellite Stations the IO has built. It is found to the west of Believer Beach. Deep Woods Dish : This Fortnite IO Base is inside the formerly named Stealthy Stronghold to the north of Pleasant Park.

: This Fortnite IO Base is inside the formerly named Stealthy Stronghold to the north of Pleasant Park. Dampy Dish : It is found in southwest corner of the island, just west of Slurpy Swamp.

: It is found in southwest corner of the island, just west of Slurpy Swamp. Defiant Dish : This one is on a hill south of The Aftermath.

: This one is on a hill south of The Aftermath. Dinky Dish : Look for the Fortnite IO Base known as Dinky Dish to the west of Steamy Stacks.

: Look for the Fortnite IO Base known as Dinky Dish to the west of Steamy Stacks. Destined Dish : Mount F8 is home to this Satellite Station. It is south of Misty Meadows.

: Mount F8 is home to this Satellite Station. It is south of Misty Meadows. Dockside Dish: The final current Fortnite IO Base is located to the west of Dirty Docks and southeast of Corny Complex near Lake Canoe.

Those are all of the bases. That isn't counting the several small camps and elevators that have IO Guards surrounding them throughout the Fortnite Battle Royale island.

As Fortnite Season 7 comes to an end, more IO locations may emerge, as they prepare to stop the extraterrestrials that descended upon the game. Keep an eye out for more as the battle heads toward its climax.

