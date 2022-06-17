Fortnite: Is the Grapple Glove as good as the Spiderman Mythic?

The Grapple Glove is the newest addition to Fortnite, and although this item is fairly new to the game, it is already finding a spot in every loadout in the game. There are 10 different locations in the game where players can get their hands on this item.

However, unlike Spiderman Web Shooters, Grapple Gloves come with a limited stock of ammo and aren't a mythic quality item. These gloves are of legendary quality and come with just 30 rounds. Here's everything that players need to know about the Grapple Glove in Fortnite.

Grapple Glove vs Spiderman Web Shooters: Which is better?

This is a difficult question to answer as both these items have the same function in the game. They give players a huge mobility boost and can often be used in some quite interesting clutch scenarios in the game. When compared to the Spiderman mythics, the only drawback that the Grapple Glove has is the ammo counter. The Spiderman mythics came with infinite shots, but the Grapple Glove has only 30 shots.

That aside, Grapple Gloves do seem better than Spiderman Mythics because players can use them to pull items towards them as well. This feature is uncannily useful because players can use it to pull weapons or ammo towards them if they are stuck without ammo in the middle of a firefight. Alternatively, they can also use it to pull shield pots and health packs towards them if they are in dire need of healing.

Additionally, every time players use Grapple Gloves to swing, they get a boost of speed until the third consecutive swing, after which they are at max speed. However, once players hit the ground, there is a short period before the gloves go into cooldown. Players can break into a slide and then start swinging with these Grapple Gloves again before they go into a cooldown. Interestingly enough, the longer players swing, the longer this cooldown will last.

Keeping all these aspects in mind, the Grapple Glove does seem like a better mobility item when compared to the Spiderman Web Shooters. However, since both of these items are pretty much similar, it's difficult to draw a comparison because the Spiderman Web Shooters aren't in the game anymore and from the overall looks of it, the Grapple Glove does have the upper hand.

Where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

As mentioned before, there are 10 different locations on the map where these Grapple Gloves can be found in the game. These 10 locations have spots with really big crane-like structures and are known as Grapple Spots in Fortnite. Here's a map that shows the approximate locations of these spots.

All Fortnite Grapple Glove locations (Image via Fortnite.gg)

There are special toolboxes that players can find in these locations. Grapple Gloves are inside these toolboxes and can be picked up by players after they have looted these toolboxes. Right out of the box, these Grapple Gloves have 30 rounds. Also, players can have only one Grapple Glove in their inventory at any given time in Fortnite.

