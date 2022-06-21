Fortnite Island Hopper quests: Full list of challenges and how to complete them

The No Sweat Summer event in Fortnite is set to kick off very soon with challenges, Creative maps, crossovers, potential summer-themed variants of popular skins, and much more in tow. As part of the v21.10 update, the first round of challenges titled 'Island Hopper Quests' have been released.

Challenges remain the best way to get XP in Fortnite. This is especially true in Chapter 3 Season 3, where players are experiencing perhaps the worst XP grind yet. While weekly and daily challenges are always available, extra challenges to earn XP are always appreciated.

The Island Hopper Quests can prove to be a valuable source of XP at a time when not a lot of it is available. For players grinding the Darth Vader skin, this is an excellent opportunity. Here's the full list of challenges and how to complete them.

Island Hopper Quests: How to complete and earn Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP

Contrary to most challenges that exist in Battle Royale (BR) mode, Island Hopper Quests buck the trend. As part of regular quests, players are often tasked with dealing damage to opponents, opening chests in certain places, or collecting a variety of items. The vast majority of all Fortnite challenges are in BR mode (or Zero Build).

However, the Island Hopper Quests are not linked to Battle Royale at all. They're tied to Creative mode, following in the footsteps of earlier challenges.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey "Island Hopper" Creative Map Challenges



Each challenge gives 10K XP "Island Hopper" Creative Map ChallengesEach challenge gives 10K XP https://t.co/moUjDUWYuJ

Here's the full list of what players have been tasked with during this event:

Collect 3,000 resources in PvE One Trigger 100 days

Use eight Vending Machines in Blimp Wars

Unlock three achievements in Parkour Universe

Get one melee elimination in Murder Mystery

Eliminate three prop opponents in Prop Hunt: Modern Mall

Unlock four achievements in Color Dash

As one might notice, the challenges are for individual maps. No two challenges are connected to the same Creative map, which forces players to put in a little more effort for the XP.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner ShiinaBR, the challenges are all live right now, so Fortnite gamers can log in and start completing them as soon as they want.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The "Creative Island Hopper" Quests are now live! The "Creative Island Hopper" Quests are now live! https://t.co/NUuG2JJSbv

The codes for each map can be found on their respective challenges. There is also a section in the Discovery tab that features all of the maps necessary for the challenges. Here is how they can be completed.

The first one is fairly simple. In PvE One Trigger, players need to collect 3,000 materials which is pretty straightforward. However, 3,000 is a large number that may take some time to meet.

In Blimp Wars, players need to use a vending machine eight times. This objective is also fairly simple to complete since the map offers plenty of opportunities to do so.

In Parkour Universe and Color Dash, there is a board of achievements that Fortnite gamers can complete. In Parkour Universe, players must get three achievements, while Color Dash demands four achievements from players.

Getting a melee elimination in Murder Mystery may take a few attempts, but it is also a fairly straightforward challenge. Kill a player with a melee weapon to meet the challenge requirement.

Prop Hunt: Modern Mall (Image via Modern Hitz on YouTube)

Finally, in the Prop Hunt: Modern Mall map, players need to eliminate three prop players, which can be done pretty quickly. Completing all these challenges rewards players with 60,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far