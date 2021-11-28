Fortnite island's grass to soon be replaced with pointy Cube shards, new leak shows

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end in a few days, and players can expect a ton of changes to the map and the storyline. The final season of Chapter 2 has revolved around the Cube Queen and the Cube corruption, and leaks have suggested the upcoming incidents in the story.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Corruption spread is currently at this stage, close to Pleasant Park & Corny Crops! The Corruption spread is currently at this stage, close to Pleasant Park & Corny Crops! https://t.co/WjYDmg9l0D

Ever since the beginning of Season 8, the Purple Cubes were gradually moving towards The Convergence POI. Interestingly, this led to the the Cube corruption's spread on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event might replace grass with Cube shards

Based on a Chapter 2 Season 8 loading screen named Island, Corrupted, players were assuming that the entire Fortnite map will be flooded with Cubes. The loading screen further teased that the grass will be replaced by Cube shards and small Sideways bubbles.

Prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX had talked about the spread of Cube corruption recently:

HYPEX @HYPEX Something named "Cube Town Corruption Spread" is set to start after downtime and build up until December 5th (when the season ends / event). Changes might not be significant now as it just started but we might notice something in a few hours/days! Something named "Cube Town Corruption Spread" is set to start after downtime and build up until December 5th (when the season ends / event). Changes might not be significant now as it just started but we might notice something in a few hours/days!

Having said that, severe Cube corruption hasn't yet taken place on the Fortnite Island. Epic Games has either scrapped the idea or it will happen during the upcoming live event.

Fortnite News & Lakes @FBRsections

.

Via The Cube Corruption was originally supposed to replace grass with cube shards & small sideways bubble as seen in the "Island, Corrupted" loading screen, but it never happened.. So it might happen during the event, unless if it's scrapped. #Fortnite Via @HYPEX The Cube Corruption was originally supposed to replace grass with cube shards & small sideways bubble as seen in the "Island, Corrupted" loading screen, but it never happened.. So it might happen during the event, unless if it's scrapped. #Fortnite .Via @HYPEX https://t.co/DDseqtdIoQ

Players must note that 'The End' is a one-time only live event. The playlist will be added thirty minutes before the scheduled start time. Players are recommended to jump in as soon as possible to catch the event.

What to expect from the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event?

The End live event will begin on December 4 at 4 PM ET, and loopers worldwide will have to take on the Sideways monsters and the Cube Queen. They will most likely be assisted by the likes of Dr. Slone and IO.

The Guava fort is IO's primary defense. From getting nuke missiles to building an army, Dr. Slone has left no stone unturned to counter the Cube Queen. During the live event, players will also face ferocious forms of Cube monsters.

Soon after The End live event, Fortnite will be shut down for two days, and normalcy will be restored on December 7 with Chapter 3. The new chapter is expected to contain a fresh map, new gameplay mechanics, weapons, skins, and more.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, a Chapter 2 recap has begun in Fortnite. Every day, players will be able to recreate the memories from their favorite seasons in the ongoing Chapter.

Edited by Danyal Arabi