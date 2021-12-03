Fortnite on Kindle Fire: Does it work, specifications and everything you need to know

Fortnite can be enjoyed on a wide range of platforms, including the Kindle Fire tablets from Amazon. From basic tasks such as web-browsing and music to heavy tasks such as gaming, users can rely on the device for almost anything and everything.

Kindle Fire runs on Fire OS, which is based on Android, implying that it can run Android apps as well. Here's everything players need to know about running Fortnite on the Kindle Fire.

How to install Fortnite on Kindle Fire

Players can install Fortnite on their Kindle Fire by following these steps:

Players can directly visit the official site of Epic Games or the fortnite.com/android link on the Silk browser. It is worth noting that game is not available on the Google Play Store currently. Click on the download button under Fortnite. This will download the required APK file. Before installation, the Kindle Fire might ask for permission. To allow, users must visit Settings- Apps and Notifications- Adavanced Settings. In Advanced Settings, choose Special App Access- Install Unknown Apps and select Epic Games. Players can now install the Fortnite Launcher. Open the launcher and it will download and install the game automatically.

Can the Amazon Kindle Fire run Fortnite?

It won't be an overstatement to state that running Fortnite is a heavy task for any device, and the Kindle Fire is no exception.

Even though the Kindle Fire is not a gaming-based device, some of its variants can run Fortnite decently. The specifications to run Epic Games' Battle Royale game on Android devices are:

64-bit Android

Android OS 8.0 or higher

Minimum 4GB of RAM

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

Based on these latest requirements, only the latest 4 GB variant of the Amazon Fire HD10 will be able to run Fortnite.

A prominent method through which Amazon Fire users can run Fortnite smoothly is using the NVIDIA GeForce Now application. It comes with a paid version, but even the free variant can help in boosting gaming performance for limited hours a day.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and The End live event is closer than ever. A new Chapter in Fortnite is about to begin, and now might be the ideal time for Kindle Fire users to begin their Battle Royale journey.

