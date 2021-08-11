Fortnite landing ship locations: Where to place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite Season 7

Being an expert on all things alien in Fortnite, Doctor Slone is under the impression that, although the alien invaders' movements and activities may seem random, in actuality, there is a hidden pattern involved.

Slone is looking for volunteers who are willing to place video cameras to help study the Fortnite aliens' movements better. To compensate for the risks involved, those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded 30,000 experience points.

"Place video cameras at different Landing Ship Locations" Legendary challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Legendary challenges will go live on August 11, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Place video cameras at different Landing Ship Locations" Fortnite week 10 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to place video cameras in a total of three different predetermined locations on the island. This challenge is not bound to a single match and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

The good news is that spotting these locations is easy as they are all near major landmarks in the game. On the flipside, due to them being close to landmarks, a lot of players will be dropping in to complete the challenge as well.

Nonetheless, it shouldn't be too difficult to complete this Fortnite challenge, given that there are a total of 10 predetermined locations at which video cameras can be placed. Here are their locations:

Craggy Cliffs - Overlooking the hill on the right-hand side at the entrance of the landmark Steamy Stacks - Below a tree on the left-hand side of the main entrance Dirty Docks - Located on a hill on the western side of the area Believer Beach - On top of the hill south of High Hoops Pleasant Park - Located southwest of the Guardian tower Holly Hatchery - Located south of the direction at the edge of a tiny cliff Misty Meadows - On top of a small hill on the East side of the landmark Lazy Lake - Located on top of the hill on the right side of the main road overlooking the entrance of the landmark Boney Burbs - There are two at this location. The first one can be found next to the abandoned gas station within the area, while the other is located southside of the POI on top of the hill overlooking the road. Retail Row - There are three at this location. The first can be found on the west side of the landmark, while the second is located on the hill south of the area that has purple flowers. The third one can be next to the metal tower on the north side of the area.

