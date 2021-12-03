Fortnite leak almost confirms Matrix collab in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is almost at an end and players are ready to explore the new Chapter 3 Season 1 that is coming up soon; after the end of the Season 8 live event on December 4. While there is still some time left for Chapter 3 to officially arrive in Fortnite, leaks have already started pouring in.

New Unreal Engine 5 leak suggests that Matrix might be one of the upcoming collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3. Players who are fans of the franchise will definitely want to see this collaboration happen, along with iconic equipment from the show.

Multiple consistent leakers have speculated and posted about this supposed upcoming collaboration and there is previous evidence that suggests The Matrix collab might be a possibility.

Fortnite x Matrix Awakens coming to Chapter 3 Season 1 soon?

A new leak has surfaced that shows Matrix Awakens, the upcoming movie in the franchise, will be promoted by an Unreal Engine 5 game. iFiremonkey and ShiinaBR have both predicted that this promotion will lead to Fortnite releasing a collaboration of the same in Chapter 3. With a new Chapter starting, this might be the first major collaboration that Fortnite players will be able to sink their teeth into.

VIA @yuzushiraishi There is an Upcoming Unreal Engine 5 game set to promote the new Matrix Movie, this likely means the Matrix collab will be released around the same time as this UE5 experience releases! A similar thing happened with Radiohead recently. VIA @ShiinaBR

While John Wick, AKA Keanu Reeves, is already in the game, the Matrix might bring in other major characters from the franchise like Morpheus, Trinity, Agent Smith and the Oracle. The Blue Pill and Red Pill might also make its presence felt in the game, once this collaboration becomes a reality in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fans of the franchise have gone bonkers upon hearing the news. Some have also started discussing all the cosmetics they can hope to see if the Matrix Awakens collaboration sees the light of day.

Fortnite shifting to Unreal Engine is indeed great news for all the players and according to rumors the game will run even smoother on lower end devices with this massive change.

