Fortnite leak hints at the return of fan-favourite vehicle 

Fortnite has had tons of vehicles over the game's history. Before all cars were drivable, Fortnite had to be a little bit more inventive with their vehicles. The first one was golf carts and they had several other creative ones.
Planes, the Baller and the Quad Crasher were a few of the most popular vehicles, and a recent leak indicates that one of them might be returning.
When Fortnite removes or vaults something, it's usually not permanent. Tons of items will get removed and reintroduced later, so it makes sense that a vehicle would make a reappearance as well.
Cars being so common does downplay the usefulness of it, but the return of the Quad Crasher would be exciting.
Fortnite leak suggests Quad Crasher could be returning
Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX noted that Epic Games was working on two features for the Quad Crasher that indicate it might be getting reworked to fly. Either way, if Epic Games is working on the files for an item, they're definitely considering putting it in the game.
Plus, giving it a flying ability, even if it's not the greatest flight, gives it a unique quality and makes it worthwhile to get over a car or truck. Vehicles used to be unique on their own, however, Fortnite would have to change something to make them unique.
Fortnite has tested this flying feature before, so it's not unprecedented either. Plus, the fact that it is now being worked on lends more evidence to the theory that Quad Crashers will be returning at some point in the future.
Obviously, this version of the Quad Crasher is different than the original, and different from the other vehicles on the map. Fortnite has had tons of unique vehicles in its time, and it appears set to bring one back.
This could lead to the return of others like the Drift Board, Planes (which were teased in Chapter 2 Season 7) and Quad Crashers.