Fortnite leak reveals Chapter 2 Season 8 'Wrap up' and start of Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's latest update v18.30 has an upcoming punchcard challenge for Torin that might be the first hint that Chapter 2 is coming to an end. Dataminers have dug deep and revealed the "Wrap Up" punchcard challenge that describes a lot about "the end."

While it is not clear that Chapter 2 is indeed ending, there are a lot of hints all around that suggest something cataclysmic is going to happen on the island. The Queen Cube has not revealed all her powers yet, but when she does, it will most definitely not be a pretty sight to behold.

Based on the leaks and rumors, the entire island will be corrupted by the Cubes and turned into the Convergence POI.

Torin's "Wrap up" punchcard coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Popular Fortnite leaker iFiremonkey has posted all of the upcoming "Wrap up" punchcard challenges for Torin that might be key to the beginning of Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Here are those challenges Something I just realized was in v18.30 an upcoming second punchard for Torin was added called "The Wrap Up"Here are those challenges https://t.co/KTzqZb87uG

The description of the challenges also provides an insight into the upcoming fight to stop the corruption on the island. It seems like Torin is going to play a important role in the fight and might be teaming up with the other heroes of the island.

Currently only Dr. Slone has been spotted working actively behind the scenes to gather up the resources that will give her a chance against the Cube Queen.

Dark Jonesy has already given a prophecy that entails a sacrifice or the total annihilation of the island. While it is too early to know what will eventually take place at the end of Season 8, players can expect the island to go through a massive change that will see the map change for good.

Torin's "Wrap up" punchcard challenge also talks about the tiny chair on the hill top with the teddy and the telescope. For some unknown reason, that chair has grown in size and according to Torin it is going to be an essential element in the fight against the Cube Queen.

The upcoming weeks are going to be transformational in Fortnite and players are going to witness some historical changes in the game if the leaks turn out to be true.

