Fortnite leak reveals Ferrari could soon be a driveable vehicle on the island

Epic recently released the much-awaited v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7. The update tweaked several existing glitches in the game and improved the gameplay for better user experience.

Each Fortnite update rolls out several new aspects to the island and v17.20 was not an exception. The developers revealed tons of new Item Shop cosmetics and bundles that can be purchased with V-Bucks.

Apart from the cosmetics, gamers also witnessed the addition of a new gravity gun.

Players speculate that Epic Games has revealed everything following the update and nothing new will arrive in the coming weeks. However, recent Fortnite leaks indicate that a major change could take place on the island.

Fortnite Season 7: Loopers to rotate with special Ferrari sports car

Fortnite Battle Royale mode requires players to evade the impending storm and reach the safe zone in time to avoid loss of health. Those who are far away from the circle often use vehicles to rotate faster.

In addition to this, players use vehicles to rotate and evade enemy ambushes. Recent Fortnite leaks indicate that players may soon be able to rotate on the island using a Ferrari sports car.

The news was leaked by the Fortnite China website following the roll out of the v17.20 update. It was reported that the news was released in the v17.20 patch notes.

A Ferrari sports car might be coming to Fortnite very soon!



The Chinese Fortnite website mentioned this in their v17.20 Patch Notes! (via @GMatrixGames) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

Time and again we've seen how Fortnite China differs from Fortnite's global version. Most of the differences are due to China's policy regarding certain items.

Epic Games has to make certain amendments to the in-game files before rolling them out for the Chinese segment. However, both the versions get similar items and event updates.

Since Fortnite China has reported the inclusion of Ferrari sports cars, players can expect the same to be reflected in Fortnite's global version.

According to the Fortnite China patch notes for v17.20, apparently there's a Ferrari-branded car coming soon this update.



NOTE: The description may be wrong as it's translated from Chinese, but the title stays the same no matter what I use to translate it. pic.twitter.com/GXbR3OusJI — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) July 20, 2021

Epic Games has a long list of successful collaborations with some of the most popular brands in the world. It is speculated that the inclusion of Ferrari cars is part of a collaboration event between the two parties.

In the world of Battle Royale, collaboration with sports car companies is not new. PUBG has collaborated with McLaren in the past and recently, there has been an ongoing collaboration event with Tesla. It seems, therefore, that Epic Games has joined the same bandwagon and does not want to fall behind.

Epic Games is yet to reveal anything officially for the global version. Players are already busy exploring the newly added entities for Fortnite Season 7. Loopers are advised to keep an eye out for any kind of official statements regarding the same.

