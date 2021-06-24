Fortnite leak reveals highly anticipated feature arriving in Season 7

Data miners have recently revealed that Fortnite Season 7 will be getting an exclusive feature in terms of weapons storage.

Epic has recently introduced the v17.10 update to Fortnite Season 7. The update rolled out the Cosmic Summer event and revealed several brand new summer-themed cosmetics that will feature in the Item Shop soon.

Epic also revealed that gamers would be abducted and taken to the Alien Mothership. Apart from this, the update also added Alien Parasites to the game.

Fortnite Season 7: Epic is bringing changes in the weapon slot

Like every Battle Royale game, Fortnite requires gamers to eliminate their opponents to be the last man/team standing. Currently, the game allows five slots to carry different kinds of weapons.

Time and again, loopers have raised significant issues regarding the weapon slots. It was pointed out that the developers should allow gamers to customize weapon slots. The Fortnite community has been vocal about this issue and wants Epic to implement this change.

Popular data miner Hypex recently revealed significant progress related to this feature. It has been revealed that Epic is currently working on bringing this feature up soon. Gamers will be able to assign their desired weapons to specific slots.

Epic is most likely working on a setting to automatically place items types in the slot that you want, for example when you pick up a shotgun it'll automatically place it in slot #3 or whichever you want. A "Preferred Slot Item Type" feature is being worked on since 17.00! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

The "Preferred Slot Item" feature will make switching between weapons easier. Gamers will also be aware of which slot has what type of weapon that will be pivotal in case of a sudden ambush of enemies and 1v1 faceoffs.

It was also revealed that Epic has been working on adding this feature since the v17.00 update. The developers have been working for some time regarding this feature. Therefore, gamers can expect Epic to add it to the game anytime soon.

Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale segments in the gaming community. However, several gamers have criticized the game for its lack of innovation.

It seems that Epic has taken these words quite seriously and wanted to prove that Fortnite is capable of introducing exciting elements to the game.

The Alien theme season has already garnered admiration from loopers. The v17.10 update implemented several changes to the game.

Recent leaks have also indicated that Epic will be adding a "Social" tab to the lobby. Data miners have also revealed that developers are working to bring rideable wild animals to the island.

All these recent leaks and revelations have hyped up gamers. However, they will need to be patient as these features will need some time to be implemented in the game.

