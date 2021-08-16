Fortnite leak reveals Coral Castle's unfortunate fate 

It's been rumored for a long time, but it seems another Fortnite leak points to the demise of Coral Castle. The POI is a polarizing location for Fortnite players, with many players happy that it will eventually leave the game and others disappointed by the possibility. Still, so many leaks (including a recently dropped one) have pointed to its untimely demise, and with each passing day the likelihood grows stronger. Fortnite is likely going to remove Coral Castle, and, according to the latest leak, they're going to do it slowly.

Coral Castle's destruction. Image via Epic Games

Coral Castle made its debut in Chapter 2 Season 3, and appears to finally be running its course in Season 7. Here's what's been leaked rgearding the fate of Coral Castle.

New Fortnite leak shows Coral Castle's fate

According to FNChiefAko, this latest leak comes via the Fortnite Championship Series stream. This is interesting because it would imply that this wasn't necessarily intended. Fortnite leaks a lot of information all the time, but they do so through data miners and leakers. Fortnite often intends for this information to get out, which is why they go through trusted venues, but leaking it on a stream is different. It's out of character, which makes it seem like it was potentially an accident.

Regardless, now even more is known about the impending doom of Coral Castle. There have been plenty of leaks and rumors involving the map this season. Tilted Towers was teased, old POIs were rumored to return, an underground POI was supposed to happen and Coral Castle was said to be getting destroyed. It seems like one of those is finally getting some validity.

Slurpy Swamp is now fully abducted and is inside the mothership, the mothership will now move to the next POI which is either Coral Castle or Corny Complex (it seems like they changed the order)



Drop your guesses for the next POI out of those 2.. pic.twitter.com/JL84lDkoOq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

In the stream, according to FNChiefAko and QuintonSinger, Coral Castle is being abducted, and it is showing up on the map. This isn't a surprising phenomenon for Fortnite. Similar abductions have been happening in Slurpy Swamp and Corny Complex. It's entirely possible that all three POIs will be destroyed by the aliens, but with all the leaks and rumors surrounding Coral Castle, it is the most likely to go.

Fortnite's next Update Map Changes were leaked in the FNCS Stream!



You can see chucks of Coral Castle are being abducted 🛸



Thanks to @QuintonSinger for bringing it to my attention pic.twitter.com/X8qUzNXfEN — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 15, 2021

The end of Season 7 is coming soon and Fortnite is barrelling towards a climactic conclusion. The map, the game and everything else could change between now and mid-September, when Season 8 is rumored to begin. For now, the changes are just beginning.

