Fortnite leak show fan-favorite weapon set to return soon

Fortnite has vaulted and unvaulted many weapons in Chapter 3 Season 2. The likes of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle are no longer available in the loot pool, but loopers can opt for other weapons like the Combat SMG and the Red-Dot Striker Burst Rifle instead.

Having said that, Chapter 3 Season 2 has just begun and as usual, the loot pool will be altered with every update. Leakers have already discovered upcoming shotguns and rifles in the game's files.

One such weapon is the Hunting Rifle, and here's everything there is to know about it.

Hunting Rifle will return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

Hunting Rifle is clearly one of the most popular OG weapons. It was originally released in Season 3, and was last seen in Chapter 2 Season 4.

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



It introduced the Hunting Rifle for the first time and added Lucky Landing to the map. The #Fortnite v3.10 update was released 4 years ago today!It introduced the Hunting Rifle for the first time and added Lucky Landing to the map. The #Fortnite v3.10 update was released 4 years ago today!It introduced the Hunting Rifle for the first time and added Lucky Landing to the map. https://t.co/LbkkbbvAdQ

The Hunting Rifle was a huge hit among Fortnite players due to its damage output. They could one-shot opponents with it, but doing so obviously required impeccable aim.

This made the Hunting Rifle a high-risk, high-reward weapon. With a magazine size of just a single bullet, players wielding it definitely could not risk missing a lot of shots.

Now, it seems like the Hunting Rifle is coming back in Chapter 3 Season 2, but HYPEX has claimed that Epic Games plans to nerf the rifle before re-introducing it. Interestingly, these nerfs won't allow players to 'one shot headshot' opponents anymore.

pancake @flatpancakesss Fortnite just removed one shot kills for the Hunting Rifle and Heavy Sniper even though theyre not even in the game currently



Why? All that change does is ruin fanmade sniper maps Fortnite just removed one shot kills for the Hunting Rifle and Heavy Sniper even though theyre not even in the game currently Why? All that change does is ruin fanmade sniper maps

Hunting Rifle and Heavy Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 get massive nerfs

Previously, the Hunting Rifle used to deal 82/86/91/96/100 damage according to rarity. However, in Chapter 3 Season 2, its damage output has been reduced to 72/76/80/84/88.

The weapon has a 2.25x Headshot Multiplier, which means that even at Legendary Rarity, a headshot will only deal 198 damage. Eliminating an opponent with a single well-timed hit is now impossible, considering that the Tactical Overshield mechanic is also a part of the meta now.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Hunting Rifle also got nerfed, no more 1 shot headshot just like the heavy sniper nerf, seems like Epic is taking the "no one shot headshot" route 🤔



- Damage nerfed from 82/86/91/96/100 to 72/76/80/84/88

- Headshot nerfed from 200 to 162/171/180/189/198 The Hunting Rifle also got nerfed, no more 1 shot headshot just like the heavy sniper nerf, seems like Epic is taking the "no one shot headshot" route 🤔- Damage nerfed from 82/86/91/96/100 to 72/76/80/84/88- Headshot nerfed from 200 to 162/171/180/189/198 https://t.co/piS3tlO5AF

Similarly, the Heavy Sniper's headshot damage has been reduced from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198. The damage to builds (when building returns) will be 600/630/660 as opposed to the original 1000/1050/1100.

It is evident that Epic Games doesn't want loopers to one-shot enemies with headshots in Chapter 3 Season 2. While some players have accepted this approach, others believe that at least snipers should be able to eliminate someone with a headshot.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.



- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.- Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 https://t.co/D9G7iYm1PQ

Fortnite is not the most realistic Battle Royale out there, which explains why the developers have decided to nerf the one-shot capabilities of Sniper Rifles. However, the mixed response from the community isn't a big surprise, as players have contrasting demands from every weapon.

