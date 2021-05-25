Fortnite leaked skins: Every new cosmetic added with the 16.50 update

Data miners have revealed several Fortnite leaked skins following the v16.50 update that was recently rolled out.

The v17.10 update is already being tested by developers to mark the inception of Chapter 2 Season 7. The latest update for Fortnite Season 6 brought forth a lot of changes in the game regarding gameplay, maps and featured several new cosmetics.

This article will reveal all Fortnite leaked skins and in-game items following the v16.50 update.

Season 6: Fortnite leaked skins following v16.50 update

The new update introduced a number of cosmetics and other in-game items. YouTuber and Fortnite data miner, iFireMonkey, recently revealed all the Fortnite leaked skins in the latest video.

Fortnite has added around six cosmetics for loopers. The Spire Immortal outfit is part of the Looming Spire set. The Spire touch-back bling has also been added to the game following the v16.50 update.

The Chiara outfit is a rare skin and is part of the Burning Highway set along with the Warrior’s Wheel back bling. This outfit comes in two variants and can be adjusted accordingly. Gamers can switch between the default style and the dark style and also add or remove the mask.

The Lok Bot outfit is part of the Lok-Bot set along with the The Lok-Bot back bling. Loopers can have the Lok Bot bundle as part of the new Save the World starter pack.

The Fixer outfit is also rare and is part of the Advanced Forces set. The set also features the Reckoning back bling that was added following the v16.50 update.

The Champion outfit is an uncommon Fortnite leaked skin that is part of the Fortnite Champion Series set.

The Spartan Assassin is another uncommon outfit that has been added to the game. This outfit is part of the Ancient Eternal set that also features the Shots and Shells back bling.

The Dizzie outfit is another rare outfit that has been added to the game. This cosmetic is a part of the Dizzie’s Domain set and is a part of the upcoming Season 7 of Fortnite. The Extra Round back bling has also been added to the v16.50 update.

Dizzie most likely won't be in the Item Shop before Season 7 begins, because of the "Introduced in Chapter 2, Season 7" text.



On top of that, she also does NOT have an Item Shop tag, so we don't know how we can actually get her. She could(!) be a Starter Pack.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B8pkLAivr2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2021

Apart from the Fortnite leaked skins and back bling, Fortnite will feature some new pickaxes. The Spire Shard, Lock Pick, Rebel Slice, Vanguard Flame, and Grim Gouger will feature in the game following the v16.50 update.

A new glider has also been added to the game along with 'Lil’ Bounce,' and 'Chugga-Chugga' emotes.

ALL NEW EMOTES!!



Can we please talk about how good this Lil' Bounce emote is?? pic.twitter.com/fgeujzIymC — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2021

The v16.50 update also features a new Cosmic Flair wrap, Nite Life wrap, Purrfect Spectrum wrap, and X Marks wrap.

Gamers can also encounter a handful of new loading screens. The Scally Standoff loading screen, Tribute loading screen, and the New Team loading screen have been added following the v16.50 update.