Fortnite's leaked survey alludes to Minecraft star Dream getting an in-game skin

Based on a Fortnite survey, it is rumored that prominent Minecraft creator Dream will soon get his own Icon Series skin. Interestingly, Dream hasn't revealed his face until now, and fans primarily recognize him from the channel logo.

Dream is a Minecraft speed runner who is widely renowned for his man-hunting series. Over the years, he has also been part of certain controversies but still boasts millions of followers on YouTube.

From the looks of it, Fortnite is looking forward to cementing Dream's legacy by releasing his skin. Accordingly, the developers conducted a survey, asking players about the creators they wish to see in the game.

A 'Dream' skin might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9

It wouldn't be surprising if Epic Games includes Dream in the Fortnite Icon Series. With over 26.5 million subscribers and billions of views, he's one of the biggest names in the Minecraft community.

There has been a mixed response towards the rumors regarding the Dream skin in Fortnite. For thousands of fans, this is undoubtedly a 'dream' come true. For others, this is an unnecessary crossover.

Regardless, it is too early to confirm the arrival of the Dream skin in Fortnite. It is worth noting that Bugha is also one of the mentioned creators in the survey and his skin is already a part of the Item Shop.

Fortnite might want to grab the attention of the Minecraft community with Dream

Over the years, Fortnite has not only rewarded its own creators, but many icons from other fields as well. These include Travis Scott, Marshmello, Neymar Jr., and Marco Reus, among others.

As of now, no non-Fortnite streamers have been added to the Icon Series. Dream undoubtedly looks like the ideal breakout for this move, as he has millions of fans who'll appreciate his inclusion.

Despite being released years and years ago, Minecraft is one of the most popular games ever made. It is self-evident that Fortnite is keen to recreate this success by significantly improving its Creative mode.

Hence, adding Dream to the Icon Series might be Epic Games' way of enticing Minecraft veterans. The move could drag further attention to Fortnite's Creative mode as well.

Alongside Dream, these are some of the creators that were mentioned in the survey:

Although none of the crossovers mentioned above have yet been confirmed, fans are hopeful that Epic Games will announce them soon. As of now, the map has changed and the Cube Queen has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The latest season is turning into everything that players can ask for.

