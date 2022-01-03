Fortnite leaked Tornado footage reveals what its capable of in Chapter 3

Fortnite has already introduced several game changing additions to Chapter 3. The Spider-Man Web Shooters have been a huge hit and the introduction of the sliding mechanic has been a complete game changer. The game has changed a lot already, but it's not done evolving any time soon. Several items and features from the initial Chapter 3 trailer have yet to be added to the game, including storms.

Storms were a big change teased in the Chapter 3 trailer and are coming very soon. Based on what is currently known about them, they're going to completely change the game. New footage was recently leaked showing exactly how they're going to form and just what they're capable of.

New Fortnite leak shows just how dangerous tornadoes will be

There have been several leaks about tornadoes, including their release date. According to this leak, storms will be arriving on the Fortnite island in week six. It won't be long until Fortnite players are getting picked up and thrown about by tornadoes.

The latest leak shows how tornadoes will spawn and how dangerous they'll truly be. Based on this video, it seems like they'll just spawn mostly out of nowhere.

Tornadoes will spawn out of nowhere, marked by a dark cloud forming. Items from the area will then be pulled up and into the forming storm. It will eventually spiral down to the ground and continue picking up items.

A black cloud signals the beginning of a tornado (Image via Epic Games)

As seen in the Chapter 3 trailer, Fortnite players will be able to ride the tornado in a sense. Players were shown skydiving in them and they would presumably be able to glide out of them or at least glide once the tornadoes let them go.

Stormscar @LeaksStormscar



Good job,



When the tornado arrives the Fortnite map, it will look like this!Good job, @StreamFNBR (cr) When the tornado arrives the Fortnite map, it will look like this!Good job, @StreamFNBR (cr)https://t.co/ZgfJujT3mR

Also Read Article Continues below

It's also clear from the video just how dangerous they truly are. A barely formed one picked up a ton of items and formed in an instant. A fully formed one will be much more dangerous and can wreak havoc on the Fortnite map and the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi