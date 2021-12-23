Fortnite leakers narrow down the date for Tilted Towers' return in Chapter 3

Fortnite players were definitely amazed to spot Tilted Towers buried underneath the snow on the new Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Naturally, veterans are now excited to recreate their old memories while new players are eager to finally experience the rush of landing at the infamous Tilted Towers POI.

Leakers have already confirmed that Tilted Towers will arrive in Fortnite before or during Week 8, but an exact release date for the POI has surfaced recently.

Fortnite might bring Tilted Towers back on its fourth birthday

Prominent leaker HYPEX believes that the mid-season update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will arrive on January 18, 2022. As per his post, this update will be loaded with a ton of content including Butter Cake, new consumable items, and Grenade Launchers.

- It's the 7th week

- That's Tilted Towers' 4th Birthday

If the leaker is correct, then the mid-season update for Chapter 3 Season 1 will be released on Week 7. Interestingly, January 18 also happens to be the fourth birthday of the iconic Tilted Towers POI and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to brink it back on its birthday.

Even if Tilted Towers isn't released in Week 7, it will be available during Week 8. This is because a Weekly Challenge for Week 8 requires players to 'eliminate an opponent at Tilted Towers.'

Tilted Towers might come back to Fortnite at a small price

Even though players are ready to land at Tilted Towers yet again, they are also worried about all the snow melting after the end of WinterFest 2021.

HYPEX, in another leak, mentioned that the snow from the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 1 will melt in nine stages and that Tilted Towers is slated to appear during the sixth stage.

Even HYPEX is expecting Epic Games to make a few last-minute changes and retain some frosty regions on the map. Similarly, thousands of players do not want the entire map to be rid of snow.

The snow will start melting on January 7, which further strengthens the claims that Tilted Towers will be revealed on January 18.

All in all, the highly anticipated return of Tilted Towers to Fortnite will be a delight for players worldwide. It is safe to assume that the OG POI will be crowded with loopers following its release, and veterans will be able to experience the good old days from Chapter 1.

