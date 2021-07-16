Fortnite LeBron James Challenges: How to unlock LeBron James Gold style in Season 7

LeBron James has arrived in Fortnite Season 7 as an iconic cosmetic. Gamers are having a gala time dropping onto the map with the coveted skin.

Fortnite Season 7 has been an amazing experience so far. The season kicked off with the introduction of Aliens onto the island. The developers rolled out regular updates that enhanced the gameplay.

Regular content updates made the game enjoyable, and players had a lot of options to explore. Apart from in-game items, Epic rolled out several dazzling summer-themed cosmetics with the introduction of the Cosmic Summer event.

Gamers were in for some treats when it was revealed that LeBron James would be featured as an iconic skin.

Fortnite Season 7: Unlock LeBron James gold edits in the Battle Royale mode

LeBron James' iconic outfit created a stir when it was introduced to the game a few days ago. Loopers were absolutely thrilled to get hold of the coveted skin and its associated in-game items.

It was recently revealed that players have the opportunity to glam up the LeBron James skin and other items by completing some simple actions in the game.

Upcoming Hotfixes (apply in 60 mins)



- LEBRON JAMES outfit and KING'S BLING become more gold as you complete quests!

- The Lion and Wingspan become more gold as you complete quests!



You'll have to damage 23 players in different matches to unlock the custom goldness sliders! — Junaine (@Junaine10340078) July 14, 2021

Gamers need to incur damage to 23 players in different matches in Fortnite Season 7 to unlock the slider that determines the Gold content in the outfit and other items.

The challenge is quite exhaustive, and gamers will have to invest a considerable amount of time in order to unlock this feature in Fortnite Season 7.

Players are impatient and often inquire whether there are any tricks or glitches by which this challenge can be completed within a short span of time. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts or glitches at the moment to help gamers complete the challenge. However, players can tweak their way into completing this mission.

LeBron James' cosmetics quests! pic.twitter.com/uQoRkbK1ri — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) July 12, 2021

All gamers need to do is drop off at some of the most popular POIs on the island. Once the drop is complete, players need to find a gun and damage opponents. Once the damage has been done, gamers should eliminate themselves immediately.

This would complete the mission little by little. Early elimination won't even waste much time. Therefore, players will be able to damage others in 23 matches faster than expected.

Once the quest has been completed, gamers will be able to claim the completion rewards in Fortnite Season 7. After claiming the gold edit slider, players will be able to customize the gold content of the LeBron James skin, King's Bling backbling, the Lion pickaxe, and the Wingspan iconic glider.

