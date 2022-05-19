Fortnite Live Event accidentally leaks ahead of time, IO plans revealed

Fortnite is barrelling towards a climactic ending for Chapter 3 Season 2. The war has been brewing for quite some time and finally broke out this season. The end is near, as The Seven have managed to beat back the Imagined Order and take back most of the major POIs that the IO previously held.

However, thanks to the v20.40 update, the IO's secret weapon (which was a secret until now) has been revealed. The Doomsday device has popped up near Tilted Towers.

One could naturally expect there to be some significant changes to the map when Chapter 3 Season 3 rolls around in early June. Now, a new leak shows what might actually happen.

Fortnite live event leaked, shows what the IO is planning with the Doomsday device

The island is in significant danger for several reasons. Many of The Seven's NPCs around the island are fearful. This war has to come to an end somehow, and the most logical outcome is the IO winning.

If The Seven were to win, the game would effectively be over. For a long time, the protagonists, whether it be Agent Jonesy, The Seven, or even Midas and G.H.O.S.T., have been trying to break the loop and free the loopers.

If they succeeded, the game would effectively end, which makes a victory highly unlikely. Regardless of who wins, the new Fortnite map is in for some serious damage, and the leaked video proves as much.

According to the leaked video, the Fortnite live event will heavily involve the new Doomsday device. The IO is seemingly planning on activating the Doomsday device, which is drawing power from the Zero Point.

Once the tower powers up, it will create a massive explosion. This will undoubtedly destroy the area and the device. Tilted Towers was recently leaked as the target of some serious destruction (again), so the odds that it survives this explosion are slim.

Doomsday device (Image via Epic Games)

The leak only shows a hologram in the secret room of Command Cavern, so there's no telling just how big the explosion will be. It could destroy things as far as The Daily Bugle or Command Cavern.

Whatever is going to happen, it's not going to be good. This is the IO's final chance, and they're not going to miss. Fortnite players should probably visit the surrounding areas while they can because they won't be there for very long.

Note: This article is based on a leak and is therefore speculative at best. Players should take this information with a grain of salt until it is officially confirmed by Epic Games.

