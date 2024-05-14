Fortnite Lofi Girl Explore: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite's library of Creative maps is spread far and wide, with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite allowing creators to not only bring traditional, beloved game modes like Team Deathmatch and Deathrun to life but also implement aspects from popular real-world things. This ability to integrate well-known elements into their maps enables players to not only craft unique experiences but also attract attention from the player base.

Such is the case with the Lofi Girl Explore map, created by Fortnite Creator lofigirl, where the players get to explore the iconic room from the Lofi Girl music visualizer players can find on YouTube.

This article will break down how you can find the Lofi Girl Explore map and experience one of the most unique Creative maps the game has to offer.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lofi Girl Explore map

The Lofi Girl Explore map lobby (Image via Epic Games)

UEFN map code

With its unique premise and gameplay mechanics, the Lofi Girl Explore map has garnered a significant player base for itself, so the map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu.

However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through the endless list of game modes, you can make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Lofi Girl Explore map: 6437-7858-4061. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Lofi Girl Explore map, and you can now load into a match on this map either by yourself or with friends.

How to play

You will be treated to a guide that tells you what you need to do on the map (Image via Epic Games)

When you load into a match on the Lofi Girl Explore map, you will find yourself in a massive bedroom right out of the Lofi Girl visualizer that people know and love. However, you will notice that the Lofi Girl herself is missing from her table, and it's up to you to find her and restore the room to what it once was.

The map is filled with objectives and quests you can complete to progress through the map, including finding musical notes that enable you to play some Lofi music that adds to the environment of the map.

Much like other UEFN maps, the Lofi Girl Explore map provides you with XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, so you can explore the massive world of Lofi Girl while progressing through the tiers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback