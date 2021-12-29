Fortnite looked nothing like today during its inception, early footage reveals

Fortnite has changed a lot over the years. Many players even lament the fact that the game isn't the same as it used to be. Released in 2017, Fortnite has definitely seen some substantial changes over the last four years. However, new footage from the very early days of development reveal just how much the game has changed.

If it wasn't labeled as Fortnite footage, viewers would likely have no idea it was for the game. The footage looks nothing like what it looks like now. It looks nothing like what it looked like in 2017, either.

Early footage of Fortnite shows a completely different look

The early trailers show a completely different game, though many of the aspects of today's version are still somewhat present.

The trailer begins showing the characters and the enemies they face. In this case, it's husks from the Save the World side of the game. However, neither the characters or the husks look like they do now, even in the earliest versions of the game.

The gameplay does resemble the game that is played today, though. It's a much slower, less complex game than it is now, but it at least looks like Fortnite.

Obviously, from the trailer to the initial beta gameplay, the game changed and got closer to what the final product was once it released. The second trailer shows up at the 4:35 mark in the video. This trailer is from 2015 and looks pretty good.

Cut and Obscure Video Game Content @CutVideoGame Fortnite (2017) was originally named “Fortnight”, as shown in some early beta promotional art. This later was changed, as Tim Sweeney saw a particularly scathing Reddit post about the name that “did not leave [him] feeling very Epic". Fortnite (2017) was originally named “Fortnight”, as shown in some early beta promotional art. This later was changed, as Tim Sweeney saw a particularly scathing Reddit post about the name that “did not leave [him] feeling very Epic". https://t.co/otlJhGVdmT

This trailer shows building, characters and more that look pretty good and fairly similar to the final product. Several Fortnite staples can be found here, including Tomato Town.

Tomato Town was present even in early trailers (Image via Epic Games)

The builds and gameplay shown is much more complex and smooth. The Husks also look a lot more like they do now and how they did when they first released.

That was from a few years before the release, which was years ago. The game has changed significantly since then and Fortnite players can only imagine where the game will go next.

