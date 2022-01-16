Fortnite map concept is every player's secret desire and the worst nightmare at the same time

Fortnite leakers spend most of their time providing upcoming details about the game, but sometimes they like to have a little fun.

One of the most popular leakers is HYPEX. He is known for sharing upcoming Item Shop releases, potential weapons coming into the game, and even information about the game's live events.

He recently shared a "leak" of the Chapter 3 Season 2 map. It is obviously a joke on his part, but it truly contains a little bit of everything that players have been asking for over the last couple of years.

HYPEX shares ridiculous Fortnite map concept that is both a dream and a nightmare

Take a look at the map and you will see just how satisfying and horrifying it is at the same time. It is broken up into massive sections that will please some fans and disgust others.

Nearly every popular point of interest, and even some unpopular ones, make it into the map concept. It has snowy parts, a giant lake, a mash up of towns and neighborhoods, and even some desert areas.

Shiina @ShiinaBR @HYPEX Now reduce the number of players in each lobby to 50 and we have the ultimate Battle Royale experience @HYPEX Now reduce the number of players in each lobby to 50 and we have the ultimate Battle Royale experience

Fans are having a field day with the Fortnite map concept, including another notable leaker in Shiina BR. They joke about reducing the number of players to 50 to create the perfect BR (Battle Royale) game.

Chad Mustard, brother of Donald Mustard, chimed in with the exact opposite. He is requesting to bump the lobbies up to 300 or more players to make it the most chaotic Fortnite experience yet.

Honestly, looking at it for too long is enough to give some players a headache, while others are just thinking of all the possibilities that could come from a map this large.

This one really has the player base torn. It is packed to the brim with points of interest and could be seen as too busy. It definitely has some players feeling negative about it.

The debate is probably what HYPEX was looking for when this map concept was "leaked." If Chapter 3 Season 2 is anything like this, players won't know where to begin.

