Fortnite meets Subway Surfer in the weirdest viral video

Fortnite is an incredibly popular game, and for a long time, Subway Surfers has been one of the most popular mobile games, which sees the main player run away from the policeman after graffiting a subway train and collecting coins and other powerups along the way. Despite being released over 10 years ago, it's still played quite a bit today.

Fortnite is a very different game from Subway Surfers. In Subway Surfers, players run in a straight line, occasionally switching lanes or jumping over things. The popular battle royale has guns, building, and all kinds of other things.

Subway Surfers (Image via Pocket Tactics)

But what happens when those two games crossover? Well, the result is one of the wildest viral videos one might ever see.

Fortnite x Subway Surfers is a wild fanmade collaboration that has to be seen to be believed

Modding games allows for almost any possibility. It is how players have been able to get Shaggy from Scooby-Doo into Resident Evil, Peter Griffin into Fortnite, and many other things.

Recently, a video was shared by HYPEX, one of the most prominent Fortnite accounts on Twitter. The video contains a modded version of Subway Surfers in which the player assumes the role of the policeman and not the runner. This mod combines Subway Surfers with the popular battle royale game in an unbelievable fashion.

HYPEX @HYPEX by Brux on yt Fortnite modding is getting out of hand..by Brux on yt

In the video, the policeman starts building and cranking 90s while editing through and eventually catches up to the player and one pumps them, eliminating them from the match.

Subway Surfers players might be taken aback by what they see in the video since it is so unlike anything that the game has seen before.

However, it's also not what anyone expected to see when they opened a video like that. From the very beginning, something was off with the video, as evidenced by the fact that the game was being played from the perspective of the antagonist.

The video is going viral, and many are like this player, who is quite happy with the video.

More videos like this one could be on the way when Creative 2.0 releases.

Fork @Neartho_Fork @HYPEX you are sure that Fortnite creative 2.0 will allow players to make content like this, like for real ?

Another user joked that this was why they can no longer play the hit mobile game.

One Fortnite player took it as an opportunity to praise Zero Build and another agreed to the same.

K @bruhidm @HYPEX This is why no build is great. You shoot at someone in fortnite and in 5 seconds they build a 32 story 5 star hotel with a lobby, suite, hot tub, and wifi then jump off it and die while I'm just watching from afar

Chaotic @Chaotickeyblade @HYPEX I once again say that no building is the single greatest thing to ever happen to Fortnite....

One Twitter user remarked that it's funny how a video like that is in reach.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX The fact that this have possibly to happen, it's crazy

A concept artist even made a hypothetical skin for the crossover.

Anhel @ArtAnhel



Tricky makes her way Into the Island ‍♀️



@subwaysurfers #FortniteArt #SubwaySurfers Fortnite X Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers would be an unlikely collaboration, but it's not impossible. Fortnite has characters from every possible universe, as well as fashion and luxury brands. Epic Games has recently collaborated with two other big games, too.

Among Us and Fall Guys are both involved with Fortnite now, so adding Subway Surfers to the game wouldn't be a surprise to anyone. In fact, the official Subway Surfers account recently joked about it.

While it's unclear who Epic Games will collaborate with next, it's not out of the realm of possibility. As the game continues to grow, Epic will be looking for more brands to collaborate with.

