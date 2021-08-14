Fortnite Minty Legends Pack: Release date, skins, how to redeem, and other details

The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack is a new cosmetic bundle revealed by the developers at Epic Games.

Fortnite is notorious for its cosmetics, be it skins, back blings or silly emotes that send opposing players into a fit of rage. Oftentimes, Epic Games releases a bunch of the aforementioned in one bundle.

This is the case with the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. It is still August at the time of it being revealed, which makes players wonder why Epic Games is teasing this pack so early.

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack

Release Date

Just because it's summer doesn't mean you can't start planning your cool new holiday look ❄️



Available Nov 2 ,2021, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack includes:

-3 New Outfits

-New Pickaxes and Back Blings

-1,000 V-Bucks

-And more!



Read about it here: https://t.co/v5FSEuF4Ki pic.twitter.com/fzqi5ZZgRF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2021

The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack was announced on August 13, 2021. That is months before it will be available to players, however. It isn't set to be released until the holiday season.

Per Epic Games, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack will arrive with "10 fresh items" on November 2, 2021. That gives players plenty of time to decide if this pack is something they want to purchase.

Skins

Image via Epic Games

There are three total outfits that come with the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. They are winter-themed takes on some already popular characters in the battle royale. These fan-favorites are sure to rise in popularity even further with this pack.

Included in the pack are the Fresh Aura skin, the Minty Bomber skin and the Skellemint Oro skin. All three have a blue color scheme about them with a hint of darkness.

Additional items

We will also get an animated Minty Wrap on November 2nd along with the Minty Legends Pack! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 13, 2021

As previously stated, the Fortnite Minty Legends pack is going to deliver 10 new items to those who purchase the bundle. There are three back blings, three pickaxes and a wrap.

Additionally, players who get their hands on the pack will receive 1,000 V-Bucks. Taking a look at the promotional image, the other cosmetics match the skins quite well with the theme.

How to redeem

It is unclear exactly how much the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack will cost at this point. If you look at other bundles like this, such as the Last Laugh Bundle, you can get an idea of the price. It was $29.99 at its release.

Epic Games has stated that this pack will be released physically and digitally on the same day. You can purchase a code for it at a local store or buy it through Fortnite directly on all platforms.

