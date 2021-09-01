Fortnite Mission Kits Location: Where to find them & place them outside IO Base

With Fortnite Season 7 coming to an end and Corny Complex set to be abducted, Week 13 Legendary challenges will give loopers one last chance to visit the IO headquarters and satellite bases in-game.

As Dr. Slone is engrossed in her plans of taking down the Mothership, Marigold has stepped in to take over ground operations and give instructions to loopers willing to help prepare for the coming days.

According to fresh reports, the IO mole is still active, and in order to successfully carry out the plan, all communications have to be jammed. This will stop the mole from communicating with the Mothership.

In order to do so, jammers have to set up in and around the IO base. Marigold needs help with this job and is offering a handsome reward of 45,000 experience points to loopers who are able to carry out the task.

The "Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match" challenge in Fortnite (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: The Fortnite Week 13 Legendary challenges will go live on September 1st at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match" Fortnite Week 13 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to open a mission kit and place a jammer outside the IO base. This challenge has two parts, and both have to be completed in a single match.

Content creators and leakers are currently unable to identify exactly what the "mission kit" is supposed to look like in-game. However, going by the previous missions that involved the IO, the mission kit should look like regular IO chests.

🔔 All IO Supply Chest Locations - Guaranteed Rare, Epic or Legendary Loot in Fortnite Season 7 https://t.co/bykYlpX7p6 pic.twitter.com/kBNK2QakUo — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) June 21, 2021

If this is indeed the case, the "mission kits' could be found in and around Corny Complex, as well as in the seven IO satellite bases located around the island.

All jammer locations outside the IO base (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once the "mission kit" has been opened, players will need to place one jammer outside the IO base. There are three locations in total:

Northwest of the water tower next to the big red barn.

Outside the white building located southeast of the water tower.

South of the big red barn.

