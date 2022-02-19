Fortnite Monarch Quest (Week 1): Where to find all level up tokens & earn up to 100,000 XP

Fortnite has introduced a new set of quests, sending players around the island to collect level up tokens.

Per Epic Games, a Level Up Quest Pack contains seven new quests every week for four weeks. That is a total of 28 quests, with each one awarding a Battle Pass level upon completion.

Players can purchase the first one, Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack, for 1,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. That will open up the first week of quests, which not only level up the BP, but also reward the Shattered Wings back bling.

All of Monarch's Level Up Quest tokens from week one in Fortnite

Token 1

This is the first level up token (Image via Epic Games)

The first Monarch's Level Up Quest token in Fortnite can be found to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard and northwest of Sleepy Sound. It is near the northernmost point of the island in the snowy region.

It is on top of a snow-covered hill that overlooks the sea. It can be recognized by the arrow icon pointing upwards and the glow surrounding it. Drop the Battle Bus onto the hill and collect it.

Token 2

Happy Camper contains the second token (Image via Perfect Score / Epic Games)

Players can find the second token at the Happy Camper landmark. This is to the northwest of Tilted Towers, across the body of the water. It is a location mostly surrounded by fences with multiple RVs.

There is a garden bed behind the RV near the basketball hoop. Next to that garden bed is where this level-up token for Monarch's Quest Week one can be picked up.

Token 3

The third token is in an oceanside home (Image via Epic Games)

Rocky Residence is another Fortnite landmark that is not a named point of interest on the map. However, it will still read the name of the location in the bottom left corner of the screen when players arrive.

The third token can be found here, near the sea to the northeast of the Daily Bugle. A modern-style home sits there and the token is located within it. It is near a window in the living room.

Token 4

Token 4 is behind The Foundation statue (Image via Epic Games)

Mighty Monument is the home of the fourth level up token for Monarch's Quest. For those unfamiliar, this landmark is a giant statue of The Foundation that stands to the east of Santuary.

Land on the small island that has the statue. To the east is a small portion of land that juts out from the rest into the water. The end of that is where the token can be collected.

Token 5

It will be hard to miss this token (Image via Perfect Score / Epic Games)

The next Monarch's Quest token in Fortnite is in the middle of a bridge. In the middle of Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels is a road that has a bridge passing over the river.

This is the easiest token to spot out of all seven, as it sits dead-centered on the bridge. The arrow icon glows on the yellow dividing lines that players certainly don't follow when they are driving by.

Token 6

Head straight to the patio to find this Fortnite collectible (Image via Epic Games)

Sandblast Estates is similar to Rocky Residence. It is a landmark that will be labeled when approached. It is also a home that sits right near the edge of the island, just before the water.

This Fortnite home is to the southernmost tip of the island, almost directly south of Chonker's Speedway. A patio area with a game of bags and other furniture sits near the ocean. On that patio is the token.

Token 7

This token is out in the open (Image via Epic Games)

The final level up token for Monarch's Quest Week 1 in Fortnite can be found between Sleepy Sound and Coney Crossroards. The location is to the west of the Daily Bugle point of interest.

The game calls this area Sunflower's Saplings. The token sits right in front of a tractor. The location is covered in large bushes, so it should be easy to find in order to gain the massive XP boost and the back bling reward.

