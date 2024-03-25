Fortnite Murder Mystery Hotel: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite's library of game modes and maps is never-ending, with UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) paving the way for players to create experiences that are far from the game's original Battle Royale roots. One such map is the Murder Mystery Hotel map, which puts players within the confines of a massive hotel while trying to outlast the murderer roaming the halls.

The Murder Mystery Hotel map, created by Good Gamers, allows players to experience the classic murder mystery mini-game within the Creative mode. The article explains how to find and participate in this game mode, where you can either hunt down others or become the target yourself.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Murder Mystery Hotel map

UEFN map code

Players can easily find the Murder Mystery Hotel map in the game through the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. To do this, players need to navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main lobby. Here, players can find a search bar prompting them to put in a map code. To get the Murder Mystery Hotel map, players need to enter this UEFN map code: 5253-8468-3364.

Once you've input the designated UEFN map code, just hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Murder Mystery Hotel map, and you can now queue either solo or with friends, jumping right into the Murder Mystery madness.

How to play Fortnite Murder Mystery Hotel

Once you have launched into the Murder Mystery Hotel map, you will be assigned one of three roles: murderer, sheriff, or survivor. The murderer is meant to go around and eliminate all survivors who are free to roam in the hotel. However, the murderer will be continuously chased down by the Sheriff, who is supposed to use the clues to deduce which survivor is the murderer in disguise.

Using the capabilities of the Unreal Engine, Good Gamers have created a three-story tall hotel environment for players to navigate and survivors can use various spots in the hotel to try and hide from the murderer before they are caught by the Sheriff.

Additionally, the Sheriff can also try to hide near survivors to gather more clues that can help track down the killer, and if the Sheriff is lucky enough, they can also catch the murderer in the act. This just proves how Good Gamers were able to take the basic idea of the classic Murder Mystery game and place it in an environment that can add a touch of Fortnite charm to it.

