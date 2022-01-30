Fortnite Mythic SMG is so overpowered it has no counter, leaked clip shows

The upcoming Mythic variant of the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 looks to be overpowered. Videos of the weapon's early gameplay are shocking, as it can be seen shredding through builds and enemies in mere seconds.

The Stinger SMG is currently the strongest weapon available, and naturally, the Mythic variant will be even better. While some players are excited to get their hands on IO Brute's Stinger SMG, others seem terrified to encounter it in matches.

Here's everything loopers need to know about the upcoming Mythic weapon in Fortnite.

Note: Leaks and rumors should be considered as speculation until official confirmation.

Why is the Mythic Stinger SMG in Fortnite overpowered?

It is safe to assume that the Spray and Pray meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 will continue in Season 2 as well. The Mythic Stinger SMG is rumored to have the following stats:

Damage to player- 24

Magazine size- 30

Fire Rate- 12

Reload Time- 2

The most noticeable stat is that the Stinger SMG can deal 288 damage per second. Ideally, no weapon should be able to have such explosive DPS abilities, as opponents will have no counters.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Mythic Stinger SMG will be way too overpowered The Mythic Stinger SMG will be way too overpowered 😳 https://t.co/UEGepEQ3M5

The only way through which Epic Games could have restricted the Stinger's viability was by amending its magazine size and reload time. However, the weapon can shoot 30 bullets with a single magazine, and reload in just 2 seconds.

It won't be an overstatement that IO Brute's Stinger SMG is one of the most broken weapons in history. From pros to casual players, every faction in the community seems to be worried about its impact on the gameplay.

How to get IO Brute's Mythic Stinger SMG in Fortnite

As the name suggests, the Mythic Stinger SMG belongs to IO's newly recruited agent, Brute. He will patrol the upcoming Covert Canyon POI in Chapter 3 Season 2, and players will have to defeat him to obtain the deadly weapon.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The IO-Brute will probably be a Boss at The upcoming "Covert Cavern" POI with a Mythic Stinger SMG



This is to make it similar to the Grotto from Chapter 2 Season 2 The IO-Brute will probably be a Boss at The upcoming "Covert Cavern" POI with a Mythic Stinger SMGThis is to make it similar to the Grotto from Chapter 2 Season 2 https://t.co/tXPOMG7Nre

The Covert Canyon POI is similar to The Grotto from Chapter 2. Veterans might remember the iconic location where Brute used to spawn with A.L.T.E.R. henchmen.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, players can expect IO Brute along with IO Henchmen. Apparently, the Imagined Order has returned to the island to begin a war with The Seven.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, it's hard to assume the winner between The Foundation and Dr. Slone. Regardless, it is certain that the next season might get as unpredictable as it gets.

Edited by Danyal Arabi