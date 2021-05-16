Fortnite Mythic Weapons: Top 5 unmatched Mythic weapons that need to return

Fortnite Mythic weapons are rare, but when a player gets their hands on one, it makes them incredibly powerful.

The Infinity Gauntlet was one of the first Fortnite Mythic weapons to be introduced. It was extremely overpowering as it gave the holder several different powers. However, Fortnite Mythic weapons are all about dealing high damage. Although a lot of them have been vaulted, some of the newer ones are still available in-game.

With that, here’s a look at the top 5 unmatched mythic weapons that need to return to Fortnite.

Top 5 Fortnite Mythic Weapons that Need to Return

#5 – Kit’s Charge Shotgun

This mythic shotgun functions just like other Charge Shotguns, making it ideal for close-range combat to deal the most damage.

Kits charge shotgun does 44 headshot when charged up at point blank range #Fortnite



🔗 https://t.co/fZaN35mc0r pic.twitter.com/eaULCXmHeu — 3up polum (@WillOfficial268) August 6, 2020

Like many other Fortnite mythic weapons, this shotgun can only be obtained by eliminating the Kit NPC in Catty Corner during Chapter 2 Season 2. Many players find themselves in those last-second combats, which is where Kit’s Charge Shotgun comes in handy.

#4 – Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle

(Image via Epic Games)

The Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle fire and damage rate alone makes it one of the best Assault Rifles and Fortnite Mythic weapons in the game. This mythic is fully automatic and ideal for medium-range combat as it fires in bursts of 2 but can be used for long-range fights as well. Using it right can cause 154 damage per second, knocking out enemies in an instant.

#3 – Midas' Drum Gun

Hardly anyone has any real criticism against Midas’ Drum Gun, it’s one of the most overpowered weapons that fans want back in Fortnite. Like other Fortnite mythic weapons, Midas’ Drum Gun can deal up to 250 DPS.

Midas' Drum Gun works in all ranges, but of course, is ideal for close combat as that's where it can put in the most damage.

#2 – Skye's Assault Rifle (Scar)

(Image via Epic Games)

Skyes’ Assault Rifle, known as Skyes’ Scar, is one of the most overpowering versions of Scar in Fortnite. This mythic Scar destroys enemies and structures in seconds with its powerful fire and damage rate compared to other assault rifles. It can deal 222 DPS, knocking out everything and anyone in its sights. Although it was vaulted, in Chapter 2 Season 3, players have wanted it back due to its destructive nature.

#1 – Brutus' Minigun

Although there are many Fortnite mythic weapons, the Brutus’ Minigun is far superior in many ways. This minigun has the best range, being useful in close, medium, and long-range combats. The overall fire and damage output this weapon has is absurd, especially since it can deal 252 DPS to any enemy or structure.

Plus, the Brutus’ Minigun has an infinite magazine size. When enemies see anyone with this gun, they are sure to run away or get eliminated in seconds.