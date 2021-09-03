Fortnite Name Generators: How to get ideas for cool Fortnite names

By using Fortnite name generators, players will not only leave their mark with skills in-game but also ensure that defeated players will forever remember who eliminated them.

However, due to the influx of players, repetitive usernames have become quite a nuisance in-game. Standing out becomes difficult when every second player in the lobby has a similar name.

Season 7 is 91% complete. [9 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/VROuzu7H82 — Fortnite Season 7 Progress (@FNProgress) September 3, 2021

Now, with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 just on the horizon, a lot of new players are bound to jump aboard the hype train. This will further reduce the number of unique usernames in-game.

The only sure method to remedy this problem is by having usernames so unique that no other player in the lobby or even within the Fortnite community will think of. With that being said, it's time to use some Fortnite name generators to pick a cool username.

How to use Fortnite name generators

There are several Fortnite name generators that players can use in order to find the perfect in-game username. Each of these websites is unique in its own way and will generate usernames in different patterns.

1) Nickfinder

Get cool usernames by using this easy to use Fortnite names generator (Image via Nickfinder)

Nickfinder is the perfect website to visit for players who don't want to experiment much and simply want a cool username. The interface is simple, and players can choose to enter details for a more customized username or simply pick one at random.

While players can also choose whether or not to insert special characters into their username, it's best to stay away from those as they may not fully work once inputted into the game.

2) Name Generator

Generate a customized nickname with ease (Image via Names Generator)

This Fortnite name generator is ideal for players who want more customized usernames. To create custom usernames, players will need to input their name, adjectives, nationality, etc. Using the data, the website will randomize and create a unique username.

Alternatively, players can even click on the "Fill entire form with random ideas" button, and the website will do the rest. However, since the data is random, the results will be the same.

3) SpinXO

SpinXO is, by far, the simplest Fortnite name generator out there. All players have to do is hit the "Spin" button to get randomized usernames. They can also fill up more details to get a more customized username.

